BetMGM to Receive $450M Investment Toward U.S. Growth

U.S. Bancorp has grown revenue and profitability over the last five years, at a time in which regulations demand the most conservative of banking practices. U.S. Bancorp (USB) is America's fifth largest commercial bank, with total assets of nearly $557 billion as of September 30, 2021. In a world of hyper-growth tech stocks, it is easy to overlook banks as investment opportunities. Yet, U.S. Bancorp is a profitable bank that, between 2016 and 2020, had a 5-year return on invested capital (ROIC) of 7.38%, and grew net operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) at a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.94%, within a conservative framework. The bank was profitable during the Great Recession and the bank typically has credit losses below 0.5% of its loan book. Deposits make up around 71.6% of the bank's assets, with management focusing its business on commercial real estate and residential mortgages (39% of total loans), commercial loans (34.5% of total loans) and consumer loans. Management has grown economic earnings from -$42.05 million in 2016, to over $1.5 billion in 2020. Yet, U.S. Bancorp's success has not been broadly recognized by the market. Although its share price rose in 2021, from $42.85 to $56.17 per share, this still left the company significantly underpriced.

