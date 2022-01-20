ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

BetMGM to Receive $450M Investment Toward U.S. Growth

By Owen Poindexter
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MGM Resorts International and Entain are doubling down on their online betting venture, just as one of the biggest U.S. betting markets opens to mobile betting. The companies are investing around $450 million in BetMGM this year, the online sportsbook that they own 50-50. The fresh cash will be...

frontofficesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
macny.org

New York Needs To Invest In Manufacturing Growth

The manufacturing economy continues to recover. Now it’s time to secure vital manufacturing and tech sector growth here in New York State. The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt New York State manufacturers and they continue to be challenged by the current global supply chain crisis and the difficulty in finding qualified talent. As a global industry, manufacturing is particularly affected by high taxes that make its New York State operations less competitive.
ECONOMY
legalsportsreport.com

BetMGM To Receive Another $450 Million To Back ‘Continuing Success’

BetMGM will receive another big investment from its joint venture partners to support its “continuing success, strong performance and market leadership.”. The approximate $450 million combined investment from Entain and MGM Resorts will bring total investment since 2018 to around $1.1 billion, according to a release. So far, that...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Investment#Mobile#Mgm Resorts International
etftrends.com

How to Invest in the Top 100 U.S. ESG Companies

The 2022 list of top 100 companies compiled by Just Capital, a non-profit that focuses on ESG investing research, was recently released and has some major movements compared to the year before. Noteworthy was both Alphabet’s ascendency to number one as well as Meta’s (formerly Facebook) fall to below 700 out of the 1,000 companies ranked, reports CNBC.
STOCKS
gamingintelligence.com

Digital offerings and BetMGM drive Entain full year revenue growth

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has reported a 7 per cent increase in group net gaming revenue (NGR) for 2021, with full year EBITDA of between £875m and £885m. The operator enjoyed a solid performance during the final quarter of the year as NGR rose 4 per...
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

MGM Resorts, Entain to boost investment in BetMGM by $450 million in 2022, after 2021 revenue topped projections

MGM Resorts International MGM, -2.92% and U.K.-based Entain PLC. , joint owners of sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM, said Wednesday they expect to invest another $450 million in BetMGM in 2022. That will bring the combined investment to $1.1 billion since BetMGM was launched in 2018. MGM's stock rose 1.0% in premarket trading, while Entain's U.K.-listed stock surged 3.7%. The announcement comes as the companies said they were "wholly supportive" of BetMGM's success, as they said BetMGM net revenue from operations is expected to be about $850 million in 2021, which is above expectations and up nearly fivefold from a year ago. For 2022, net revenue from operations is expected to rise to $1.3 billion, with the expected launch of online sportsbooks in Illinois and Louisiana in the first quarter, retail sportsbooks in Puerto Rico and both online sportsbooks and iGaming in Ontario later this year. MGM shares have dropped 7.7% over the past three months through Tuesday and Entain's stock has tumbled 18%, while the S&P 500.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

Is The Pandemic-Era Surge In Growth Equity Investing Sustainable?

Growth equity investments in digital-centric companies have further accelerated during Covid-19, following the brief initial freeze in global M&A and growth financing activity in early 2020. Even when measured against what was then a high-water mark for private markets in the pre-pandemic period, the last two years have been remarkable.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Invest In U.S. Bancorp's Hidden Value

U.S. Bancorp has grown revenue and profitability over the last five years, at a time in which regulations demand the most conservative of banking practices. U.S. Bancorp (USB) is America's fifth largest commercial bank, with total assets of nearly $557 billion as of September 30, 2021. In a world of hyper-growth tech stocks, it is easy to overlook banks as investment opportunities. Yet, U.S. Bancorp is a profitable bank that, between 2016 and 2020, had a 5-year return on invested capital (ROIC) of 7.38%, and grew net operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) at a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.94%, within a conservative framework. The bank was profitable during the Great Recession and the bank typically has credit losses below 0.5% of its loan book. Deposits make up around 71.6% of the bank's assets, with management focusing its business on commercial real estate and residential mortgages (39% of total loans), commercial loans (34.5% of total loans) and consumer loans. Management has grown economic earnings from -$42.05 million in 2016, to over $1.5 billion in 2020. Yet, U.S. Bancorp's success has not been broadly recognized by the market. Although its share price rose in 2021, from $42.85 to $56.17 per share, this still left the company significantly underpriced.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GAT Network Received Investment from Binance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leipzig, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - GAT Network, as a beneficiary of the Binance Incubation Program, has received investment from the household crypto company Binance. This represents a significant milestone for the project that promises to offer unseen innovation and multichain compatibility for the NFT space.
MARKETS
Reporter

Center for Breakthrough Medicines receives $350M investment

UPPER MERION — The Center for Breakthrough Medicines (CBM) has announced that it has received $350 million in equity financing from SK Inc. of South Korea. Center for Breakthrough Medicines and SK Inc. entered into exclusive negotiations in November. Established in 2019, the Center for Breakthrough Medicines offers fully...
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Front Office Sports

Crypto Group Raises $11M to Wade into Golf Industry

LinksDao aims to go beyond the world of crypto. The decentralized autonomous organization’s founders are “creating a modern golf and leisure club” through the sale of NFTs and the eventual purchase of an actual golf course, according to LinksDao’s website. The organization’s idea appears both popular...
GAMBLING
power-technology.com

Energy storage company Hydrostor to receive a $250m investment

Goldman Sachs has agreed to provide its investment in tranches. Canadian long-duration energy storage solution provider Hydrostor has received a $250m preferred equity financing commitment from the private equity and sustainable investing businesses within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The proceeds will be used for the construction works of Hydrostor’s 1.1GW/8.7GWh...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

mPulse Mobile Acquires HealthCrowd, Receives Growth Investment

MPulse Mobile, a leader in conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, released 2 major announcements:. – acquired HealthCrowd, a leading communications platform-as-a-service innovator focused primarily on the Medicaid market. – received a growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and...
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Office Sports's News Break profile

 https://frontofficesports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy