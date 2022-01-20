Chemical & Petroleum Container Market May Set New Growth Story | BSA Polycontainer, Great Western Containers, Berlin Packaging, Berry Global

Global Virtual Power Plant market is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027. Virtual power plant is an aggregation of decentralized generators with the outline to integrate different distributed energy sources such as biomass plants, biogas block heating plants, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants. In addition, virtual power plant offers enhanced power generation with a scope to trade or sell power on the electricity market. It is a medium-scale power generating unit for solar, wind, and other flexible power consumers and storage systems. A virtual power plant consists of different assets that are connected via central control system processing wide range of information, such as current prices at the power exchange, price and weather forecasts, and grid information of the system operators.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO