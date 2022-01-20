ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemical & Petroleum Container Market May Set New Growth Story | BSA Polycontainer, Great Western Containers, Berlin Packaging, Berry Global

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Chemical & Petroleum Container Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Plastic Container, Metal Container & Glass Container], Applications [Chemicals, Petroleum Products & Others] & Key Players...

Global Disposable Lid Market 2021 – 2031: Forecast, Application, Business Revenue, Top Competitors And Growth Rate | Berry Global, Huhtamaki Group, Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Market research on most trending report Global “Disposable Lid” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Disposable Lid market state of affairs. The Disposable Lid marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Disposable Lid report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Disposable Lid Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Potable and Waste Water Treatment Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Veolia, Improchem, SUEZ

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Potable and Waste Water Treatment Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Potable and Waste Water Treatment market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Enterprise VSAT Market is Going to Boom | Cambium Networks, Via Sat, Sky Casters

The Latest Released Enterprise VSAT market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Enterprise VSAT market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Enterprise VSAT market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Gilat Satellite Networks, Hughes Network Systems, ViaSat, VT iDirect, Bharti Airtel, Cambium Networks, Comtech Telecommunications, Emerging Markets Communications (EMC), GigaSat, Newtec, OmniAccess, SageNet, SkyCasters, Tatanet Services & Telespazio.
Short-Term Vacation Rentals Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Homestay, HomeToGo, Airbnb

Latest released the research study on Global Short-Term Vacation Rentals Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Short-Term Vacation Rentals Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Short-Term Vacation Rentals. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Homestay.com (Ireland),HomeToGo (Germany) Tripping.com (United States),Expedia Group (United States),Tripadvisor (United States),Booking.com (Netherlands),Vrbo (United States),Airbnb (United States),9flats (Singapore),Interhome (Switzerland).
Connected Motorcycle Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Panasonic, Starcom Systems, Continental

Latest released the research study on Global Connected Motorcycle Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Connected Motorcycle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Connected Motorcycle. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),BMW Motorrad (Germany),Starcom Systems (United Kingdom),Vodafone (United Kingdom),Autotalks (Israel),Continental AG (Germany),KPIT (India),TE Connectivity (Switzerland).
Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Itron, Siemens, TechNavio

Latest released the research study on Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Itron (United States),Siemens (Germany),Eaton Corporation (Ireland),Synergy Systems & Solutions (India),TechNavio (United Kingdom),GE Grid Solutions (France),Xylem (United States),ABB Automation Company (Switzerland),General Electric (United States),Hubbell (United States),Toshiba (Japan).
Anti-Snoring Devices Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, growth in cigarette and alcohol consumption, rise in geriatric and obese population, and increase in awareness in developed countries about the ill effects of snoring and benefits of associated treatments drive the market. However, high cost of custom-made oral devices, and poor efficacy and lack of scientific validation of the anti-snoring devices currently available in the market restrain this growth. The growth opportunities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, and presence of a large untreated population base are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
Eye Tracking Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Eye Tracking Market by Type (Head-Mounted Eye Tracker and Remote Eye Tracker), Application (Assistive Communication, Academic Research, Consumer Behavior Research, and Usability Testing), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Market Detailed Overview Of Competitive analysis, Vendor Landscape

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Market by Type (Inertial Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Optical Sensor, Environment Sensor, and Ultrasonic Sensor) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Elevator IoT Market May See a Big Move | IBM, General Electric, Hitachi

Latest survey on Elevator IoT Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Elevator IoT to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Elevator IoT market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Otis Elevator Company, KONE Corporation, Schindler Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Elevator, Hitachi, Fujitec, Hyundai Elevator, Digi International, IBM, General Electric, Telefónica, Microsoft, Huawei, Bosch & Siemens.
Online Cooking Class Market is Booming Worldwide | Delish, Udemy, Rouxbe

Latest released the research study on Global Online Cooking Class - Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Cooking Class - Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Cooking Class -. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Rachael Ray's Yum-o! Cooking Camp (United States),Udemy (United States),Rouxbe (Canada),Yanka Industries, Inc. (United States),Delish (United States),The Chef & The Dish (Canada),America's Test Kitchen Online Cooking School (United States).
Automotive Electronics Market is Booming Worldwide | Texas Instruments, Altera, Magna International

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Electronics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Electronics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Electronics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Magna International (Canada),Continental AG (Germany),Bosch Group (Germany),Altera Corporation (United States),Infineon Technologies (Germany),Lear Corporation (United States),Delphi Automotive (Ireland),Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan),Texas Instruments (United States),ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany),Voxx International Corporation (United States),Hyundai Mobis (South Korea).
Automotive Fleet Leasing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | AutoFlex AFV, Wheel, Glesby Marks

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Fleet Leasing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Fleet Leasing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Glesby Marks (United States),LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherlands),AutoFlex AFV (United States),Velcor Leasing Corporation (United States),Caldwell fleet leasing (United States),Wheel, Inc. (United States),PRO Leasing Services (United States),Jim Pattison Lease (Canada),Sixt Leasing SE (Germany),ALD Automotive (India),Arval (France).
Virtual Power Plant Market Rising Demand and Business Growth Opportunities with Business Influencing Factors by 2027

Global Virtual Power Plant market is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027. Virtual power plant is an aggregation of decentralized generators with the outline to integrate different distributed energy sources such as biomass plants, biogas block heating plants, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants. In addition, virtual power plant offers enhanced power generation with a scope to trade or sell power on the electricity market. It is a medium-scale power generating unit for solar, wind, and other flexible power consumers and storage systems. A virtual power plant consists of different assets that are connected via central control system processing wide range of information, such as current prices at the power exchange, price and weather forecasts, and grid information of the system operators.
Padel Sports Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Prince Padel, Head Sport, Triton

Latest released the research study on Global Padel Sports Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Padel Sports Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Padel Sports. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Wilson Sporting Goods Company (United States),Dunlop Sport (United Kingdom),Head Sport GmbH (Austria),Prince Padel (Spain),Yonex Co., Ltd. (Japan),Babolat (France),Volkl Ski International, GmbH (Germany),Tecnifibre (France),ProKennex (Taiwan),Triton (United Kingdom),Everysport Media Group (Sweden).
Universal Grease Market to Get a New Boost: Castrol, Chevron, Total, SKF

Latest survey on Universal Grease Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Universal Grease to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Universal Grease market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Castrol, Chevron, Total, Fuchs, SKF, Southwestern Petroleum Corporation, Timken, Zinol, CNPC, Sinopec, Lopal, Zhongcheng, Changming & Langzhou feiyue.
Mobile Robotics Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 :

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Mobile Robotics Market by Product (UGV, UAV, and AUV), Component (Hardware, Software, and Support & Services), Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Domestics, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture & Forestry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Collagen Peptides Market : Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

According to the report "Collagen Peptides Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Form (Dry and Liquid) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Collagen Peptides Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 631 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 828 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing applications in the food & beverage sector including functional foods, therapeutic food, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and beverages. Consumers have started opting for healthy diets, owing to the increasing awareness about health & wellness, and changing lifestyles. Collagen peptides are being used in various food and beverage products as an ingredient because of their versatile nature.
