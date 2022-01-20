ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POS Systems for Restaurants Market is Going to Boom | Heartland Payment Systems, Oracle Hospitality, PAR

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of POS Systems for Restaurants Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the POS Systems for Restaurants market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While...

Enterprise VSAT Market is Going to Boom | Cambium Networks, Via Sat, Sky Casters

The Latest Released Enterprise VSAT market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Enterprise VSAT market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Enterprise VSAT market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Gilat Satellite Networks, Hughes Network Systems, ViaSat, VT iDirect, Bharti Airtel, Cambium Networks, Comtech Telecommunications, Emerging Markets Communications (EMC), GigaSat, Newtec, OmniAccess, SageNet, SkyCasters, Tatanet Services & Telespazio.
Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market May Set New Growth Story | SAS, Oracle, IBM

Latest survey on Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Business Intelligence (BI) Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Business Intelligence (BI) Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are SAP, Microsoft, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Qlik, Tableau Software, Information Builders, Teradata, MicroStrategy, Yellowfin International, Zoho, Jaspersoft, Sisense, Phocas, Domo, Sysomos, ZAP BI, Salesforce, Datapine, Javelin Group & Square.
Elevator IoT Market May See a Big Move | IBM, General Electric, Hitachi

Latest survey on Elevator IoT Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Elevator IoT to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Elevator IoT market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Otis Elevator Company, KONE Corporation, Schindler Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Elevator, Hitachi, Fujitec, Hyundai Elevator, Digi International, IBM, General Electric, Telefónica, Microsoft, Huawei, Bosch & Siemens.
Automotive Fleet Leasing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | AutoFlex AFV, Wheel, Glesby Marks

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Fleet Leasing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Fleet Leasing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Glesby Marks (United States),LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherlands),AutoFlex AFV (United States),Velcor Leasing Corporation (United States),Caldwell fleet leasing (United States),Wheel, Inc. (United States),PRO Leasing Services (United States),Jim Pattison Lease (Canada),Sixt Leasing SE (Germany),ALD Automotive (India),Arval (France).
Mobile Wifi Market is Booming Worldwide | NETGEAR, Belkin International, Karma Mobility

Latest released the research study on Global Mobile Wifi Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Wifi Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Wifi. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Huawei Technologies (China),NETGEAR (United States),TP-LINK Technologies (China),ZTE Corporation (China),Beetel Teletech Limited (India),Alcatel (France),Hame (Hong Kong),Karma Mobility, Inc. (United States),Belkin International, Inc. (United States),Novatel Wireless, Inc. (United States).
Data Center Infrastructure Management Market projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR 11.2%

According to a new market research report "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, Application (Asset Management, Power Monitoring, and Capacity Management), Deployment Model, Data Center Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021. The DCIM software enables a broader data center ecosystem, ranging from enterprise to edge and cloud data centers. As most workloads still exist in enterprise data centers, the need for optimizing data center operations becomes critical to organizations using enterprise data centers. Similarly, colocation, managed, and cloud data centers require a robust and holistic data center optimization technology for the overall data center efficiency. The DCIM software fulfills these requirements and provides its users end-to-end visibility across a data center infrastructure, including data center assets, power, cooling, and day-to-day operations in real-time. By providing end-to-end visibility, DCIM ensures better asset and resource availability, energy and workflow efficiency, asset management, and capacity planning.
Cloud Gaming Backend Service Martket to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2028 | Tavant Technologies, Tencent, XtraLife, Huawei

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 74 pages, titled as 'Cloud Gaming Backend Service Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google, ChilliConnect (Unity), Photon Engine, brainCloud, Tavant Technologies, Back4App, ShepHertz, XtraLife, Huawei, Tencent, LeanCloud. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
Short-Term Vacation Rentals Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Homestay, HomeToGo, Airbnb

Latest released the research study on Global Short-Term Vacation Rentals Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Short-Term Vacation Rentals Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Short-Term Vacation Rentals. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Homestay.com (Ireland),HomeToGo (Germany) Tripping.com (United States),Expedia Group (United States),Tripadvisor (United States),Booking.com (Netherlands),Vrbo (United States),Airbnb (United States),9flats (Singapore),Interhome (Switzerland).
Potable and Waste Water Treatment Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Veolia, Improchem, SUEZ

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Potable and Waste Water Treatment Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Potable and Waste Water Treatment market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Insurance Technology Market Is Booming Worldwide with Damco Group, Majesco, Oscar Insurance, Trov

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Insurance Technology Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurance Technology market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Potato Puree Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Kraft Heinz, Earth's Best, Mahalaxmi Agro

Latest released the research study on Global Potato Puree Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Potato Puree Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Potato Puree. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Lemonconcentrate (Spain),Mahalaxmi Agro (India),DÃ¶hler (Germany),NestlÃ© (Switzerland),Rafferty's Garden (United Kingdom),Sun Impex (India),Tomi's Treats Ltd (Nigeria),Kraft Heinz Company (United States),Earth's Best (United States).
Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Itron, Siemens, TechNavio

Latest released the research study on Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Itron (United States),Siemens (Germany),Eaton Corporation (Ireland),Synergy Systems & Solutions (India),TechNavio (United Kingdom),GE Grid Solutions (France),Xylem (United States),ABB Automation Company (Switzerland),General Electric (United States),Hubbell (United States),Toshiba (Japan).
International PEO Service Market May Set New Growth Story | EuroDev, Global Upside, iWorkGlobal

Latest survey on International PEO Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of International PEO Service to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in International PEO Service market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Acumen International, ELEMENTS GLOBAL SERVICES, EuroDev, Globalization Partners, Global Upside, iWorkGlobal, Mauve Group, New Horizons Global Partners, Papaya Global, PEO Worldwide, Safeguard Global, Shield GEO Services & Velocity Global.
Automotive Electronics Market is Booming Worldwide | Texas Instruments, Altera, Magna International

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Electronics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Electronics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Electronics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Magna International (Canada),Continental AG (Germany),Bosch Group (Germany),Altera Corporation (United States),Infineon Technologies (Germany),Lear Corporation (United States),Delphi Automotive (Ireland),Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan),Texas Instruments (United States),ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany),Voxx International Corporation (United States),Hyundai Mobis (South Korea).
Pest Control Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Bayer, Rollins, Bell Laboratories

Latest released the research study on Global Pest Control Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pest Control Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pest Control. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BASF SEÂ (Germany),Bayer AGÂ (Germany),EcolabÂ (United States),SyngentaÂ (Switzerland),Rentokil Initial PLCÂ (United Kingdom),DOW Chemical CompanyÂ (United States),FMC CorporationÂ (United States),Rollins Inc. (United States)Â ,Terminix International Company (United States),Bell Laboratories Inc. (United States).
Universal Grease Market to Get a New Boost: Castrol, Chevron, Total, SKF

Latest survey on Universal Grease Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Universal Grease to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Universal Grease market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Castrol, Chevron, Total, Fuchs, SKF, Southwestern Petroleum Corporation, Timken, Zinol, CNPC, Sinopec, Lopal, Zhongcheng, Changming & Langzhou feiyue.
Coal Gasification Market Likely To Boost Future Growth by 2028 | ThyssenKrupp, Royal Dutch Shell, General Electric

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Coal Gasification covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Coal Gasification explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (Private) Limited, Sasol Ltd., McDermott International, ThyssenKrupp, Royal Dutch Shell, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sedin Engineering, Siemens AG, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., KBR & Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.
Anti-Snoring Devices Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, growth in cigarette and alcohol consumption, rise in geriatric and obese population, and increase in awareness in developed countries about the ill effects of snoring and benefits of associated treatments drive the market. However, high cost of custom-made oral devices, and poor efficacy and lack of scientific validation of the anti-snoring devices currently available in the market restrain this growth. The growth opportunities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, and presence of a large untreated population base are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
