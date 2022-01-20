ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POS Systems For Barbershops Market to Witness Major Growth by 2026 | Nobly, Franpos, Clover

 2 days ago

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of POS Systems For Barbershops Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the POS Systems For Barbershops market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While...

Connected Motorcycle Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Panasonic, Starcom Systems, Continental

Latest released the research study on Global Connected Motorcycle Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Connected Motorcycle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Connected Motorcycle. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),BMW Motorrad (Germany),Starcom Systems (United Kingdom),Vodafone (United Kingdom),Autotalks (Israel),Continental AG (Germany),KPIT (India),TE Connectivity (Switzerland).
Collagen Peptides Market : Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

According to the report "Collagen Peptides Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Form (Dry and Liquid) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Collagen Peptides Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 631 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 828 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing applications in the food & beverage sector including functional foods, therapeutic food, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and beverages. Consumers have started opting for healthy diets, owing to the increasing awareness about health & wellness, and changing lifestyles. Collagen peptides are being used in various food and beverage products as an ingredient because of their versatile nature.
Padel Sports Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Prince Padel, Head Sport, Triton

Latest released the research study on Global Padel Sports Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Padel Sports Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Padel Sports. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Wilson Sporting Goods Company (United States),Dunlop Sport (United Kingdom),Head Sport GmbH (Austria),Prince Padel (Spain),Yonex Co., Ltd. (Japan),Babolat (France),Volkl Ski International, GmbH (Germany),Tecnifibre (France),ProKennex (Taiwan),Triton (United Kingdom),Everysport Media Group (Sweden).
Anti-Snoring Devices Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Technological advancements in anti-snoring devices, growth in cigarette and alcohol consumption, rise in geriatric and obese population, and increase in awareness in developed countries about the ill effects of snoring and benefits of associated treatments drive the market. However, high cost of custom-made oral devices, and poor efficacy and lack of scientific validation of the anti-snoring devices currently available in the market restrain this growth. The growth opportunities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, and presence of a large untreated population base are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
All-Terrain Vehicle Engines Market May Set New Growth Story | Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki

Latest survey on Global All-Terrain Vehicle Engines Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of All-Terrain Vehicle Engines to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global All-Terrain Vehicle Engines market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Massimo Motor Sports, Polaris Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yamaha, Taiwan Golden Bee (TGB), CFMOTO, Arctic Cat, Cectek, Linhai, Honda, Suzuki.
Amenity Kits Market Is Booming Worldwide | InflightDirect, 4Inflight, Aire Inflight, Linstol, Thomas

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Amenity Kits Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Amenity Kits Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are 4Inflight, Aire Inflight, AMKO, AVID, Buzz, Clip Ltd, GIP, InflightDirect, Linstol, Nowara, RMT, Orvec, W.K. Thomas, Zibo Rainbow, Long Prosper Enterprise.
Data Center Infrastructure Management Market projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR 11.2%

According to a new market research report "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, Application (Asset Management, Power Monitoring, and Capacity Management), Deployment Model, Data Center Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021. The DCIM software enables a broader data center ecosystem, ranging from enterprise to edge and cloud data centers. As most workloads still exist in enterprise data centers, the need for optimizing data center operations becomes critical to organizations using enterprise data centers. Similarly, colocation, managed, and cloud data centers require a robust and holistic data center optimization technology for the overall data center efficiency. The DCIM software fulfills these requirements and provides its users end-to-end visibility across a data center infrastructure, including data center assets, power, cooling, and day-to-day operations in real-time. By providing end-to-end visibility, DCIM ensures better asset and resource availability, energy and workflow efficiency, asset management, and capacity planning.
Eye Tracking Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Eye Tracking Market by Type (Head-Mounted Eye Tracker and Remote Eye Tracker), Application (Assistive Communication, Academic Research, Consumer Behavior Research, and Usability Testing), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Virtual Power Plant Market Rising Demand and Business Growth Opportunities with Business Influencing Factors by 2027

Global Virtual Power Plant market is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027. Virtual power plant is an aggregation of decentralized generators with the outline to integrate different distributed energy sources such as biomass plants, biogas block heating plants, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants. In addition, virtual power plant offers enhanced power generation with a scope to trade or sell power on the electricity market. It is a medium-scale power generating unit for solar, wind, and other flexible power consumers and storage systems. A virtual power plant consists of different assets that are connected via central control system processing wide range of information, such as current prices at the power exchange, price and weather forecasts, and grid information of the system operators.
Elevator IoT Market May See a Big Move | IBM, General Electric, Hitachi

Latest survey on Elevator IoT Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Elevator IoT to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Elevator IoT market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Otis Elevator Company, KONE Corporation, Schindler Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Elevator, Hitachi, Fujitec, Hyundai Elevator, Digi International, IBM, General Electric, Telefónica, Microsoft, Huawei, Bosch & Siemens.
Science Ml Platforms Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, Alibaba Cloud, Alteryx

Latest released the research study on Global Science Ml Platforms Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Science Ml Platforms Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Science Ml Platforms. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),TIBCO Software (United States),Samsung SDS (South Korea),Alibaba Cloud (China),Amazon Web Services (United States),Dataiku (United States),Alteryx (United States),H2O.ai, Inc. (United States),MathWorks (United States).
TV Streaming Apps Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

The latest research on "Global TV Streaming Apps Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Short-Term Vacation Rentals Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Homestay, HomeToGo, Airbnb

Latest released the research study on Global Short-Term Vacation Rentals Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Short-Term Vacation Rentals Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Short-Term Vacation Rentals. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Homestay.com (Ireland),HomeToGo (Germany) Tripping.com (United States),Expedia Group (United States),Tripadvisor (United States),Booking.com (Netherlands),Vrbo (United States),Airbnb (United States),9flats (Singapore),Interhome (Switzerland).
Mobile Robotics Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 :

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Mobile Robotics Market by Product (UGV, UAV, and AUV), Component (Hardware, Software, and Support & Services), Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Domestics, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture & Forestry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Level Sensor Market All Set To Witness Massive Growth During Forecast 2022-2028 | ABB, AMETEK, Emerson Electric

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Level Sensor Market by Type (Contact and Non-Contact), Application (Continuous Level Monitoring and Point Level Monitoring), and End Use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Investment Management Software for Real Estate Market is Booming Worldwide | AppFolio, IBM, Juniper Square

Latest released the research study on Global Investment Management Software for Real Estate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Investment Management Software for Real Estate Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Investment Management Software for Real Estate. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Zoho Corporation (India),AppFolio (United States),MRI Software LLC (United States),RealPage (United States),Altus Group (Canada),Yardi Systems (United States),Agora (China),Juniper Square (United States).
Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

This research report will give you deep insights about the Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 354 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Global Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Global Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Containers, Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage), Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global returnable packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 104.9 billion in 2021 to USD 141.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing concerns about packaging disposal and the need to lower the environmental impact, strong demand for returnable packaging from end-use industries, and the need for sustainable & cost-effective packaging solutions are some of the major factors expected to drive the returnable packaging market. Rising demand from emerging economies and increasing R&D investments by the manufacturers offer growth opportunities to the market.
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Regional Trends & Growth Projections 2030 | Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services, and Connectivity) and Application (Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, and Others) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
