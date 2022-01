Developers have now made more than $260 billion USD through Apple‘s App Store. Announcing the figure in a new press release looking back at 2021, the company revealed more than 600 million people across 175 countries visit the App Store each week, contributing to the over $260 billion USD made by developers over the course of its life since the digital storefront’s launch back in 2008. Most incredibly, more than $60 billion USD from that figure was brought in in 2021 alone, with customers spending “more than ever before between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, driving double-digit growth from the last year.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO