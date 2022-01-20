ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robo Advisory Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Personal Capital, FutureAdvisor, Ally Financial, Vanguard Personal Advisor, Wealthfront

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Robo Advisory Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying...

Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market May Set New Growth Story | SAS, Oracle, IBM

Latest survey on Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Business Intelligence (BI) Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Business Intelligence (BI) Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are SAP, Microsoft, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Qlik, Tableau Software, Information Builders, Teradata, MicroStrategy, Yellowfin International, Zoho, Jaspersoft, Sisense, Phocas, Domo, Sysomos, ZAP BI, Salesforce, Datapine, Javelin Group & Square.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

International PEO Service Market May Set New Growth Story | EuroDev, Global Upside, iWorkGlobal

Latest survey on International PEO Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of International PEO Service to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in International PEO Service market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Acumen International, ELEMENTS GLOBAL SERVICES, EuroDev, Globalization Partners, Global Upside, iWorkGlobal, Mauve Group, New Horizons Global Partners, Papaya Global, PEO Worldwide, Safeguard Global, Shield GEO Services & Velocity Global.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Elevator IoT Market May See a Big Move | IBM, General Electric, Hitachi

Latest survey on Elevator IoT Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Elevator IoT to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Elevator IoT market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Otis Elevator Company, KONE Corporation, Schindler Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Elevator, Hitachi, Fujitec, Hyundai Elevator, Digi International, IBM, General Electric, Telefónica, Microsoft, Huawei, Bosch & Siemens.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Fleet Leasing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | AutoFlex AFV, Wheel, Glesby Marks

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Fleet Leasing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Fleet Leasing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Glesby Marks (United States),LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherlands),AutoFlex AFV (United States),Velcor Leasing Corporation (United States),Caldwell fleet leasing (United States),Wheel, Inc. (United States),PRO Leasing Services (United States),Jim Pattison Lease (Canada),Sixt Leasing SE (Germany),ALD Automotive (India),Arval (France).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Science Ml Platforms Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, Alibaba Cloud, Alteryx

Latest released the research study on Global Science Ml Platforms Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Science Ml Platforms Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Science Ml Platforms. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),TIBCO Software (United States),Samsung SDS (South Korea),Alibaba Cloud (China),Amazon Web Services (United States),Dataiku (United States),Alteryx (United States),H2O.ai, Inc. (United States),MathWorks (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Enterprise VSAT Market is Going to Boom | Cambium Networks, Via Sat, Sky Casters

The Latest Released Enterprise VSAT market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Enterprise VSAT market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Enterprise VSAT market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Gilat Satellite Networks, Hughes Network Systems, ViaSat, VT iDirect, Bharti Airtel, Cambium Networks, Comtech Telecommunications, Emerging Markets Communications (EMC), GigaSat, Newtec, OmniAccess, SageNet, SkyCasters, Tatanet Services & Telespazio.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Investment Management Software for Real Estate Market is Booming Worldwide | AppFolio, IBM, Juniper Square

Latest released the research study on Global Investment Management Software for Real Estate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Investment Management Software for Real Estate Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Investment Management Software for Real Estate. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Zoho Corporation (India),AppFolio (United States),MRI Software LLC (United States),RealPage (United States),Altus Group (Canada),Yardi Systems (United States),Agora (China),Juniper Square (United States).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR 11.2%

According to a new market research report "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, Application (Asset Management, Power Monitoring, and Capacity Management), Deployment Model, Data Center Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021. The DCIM software enables a broader data center ecosystem, ranging from enterprise to edge and cloud data centers. As most workloads still exist in enterprise data centers, the need for optimizing data center operations becomes critical to organizations using enterprise data centers. Similarly, colocation, managed, and cloud data centers require a robust and holistic data center optimization technology for the overall data center efficiency. The DCIM software fulfills these requirements and provides its users end-to-end visibility across a data center infrastructure, including data center assets, power, cooling, and day-to-day operations in real-time. By providing end-to-end visibility, DCIM ensures better asset and resource availability, energy and workflow efficiency, asset management, and capacity planning.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Data Erasure Solutions Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants WhiteCanyon Software, Blancco Technology, WipeOS

Latest released the research study on Global Data Erasure Solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Data Erasure Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Data Erasure Solutions. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are WhiteCanyon Software, Inc. (United States),Kroll Ontrack, LLC (United States),Blancco Technology Group (United States),Certus Software Ltd (Germany),Extreme Protocol Solutions (United States),DestructData, Inc. (United States),WipeOS (United States),PT. Sistemindo Teknotama Mandiri (Indonesia),NETprotocol Ltd (United Kingdom),Charterhouse MÃ¼ller (United Kingdom).
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Apple Charging Cable Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nomad, APPLE, Nomad

Latest released the research study on Global Apple Charging Cable Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Apple Charging Cable Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Apple Charging Cable. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Anker (China), Native Union (Hong Kong), Nomad (United States), Fusechicken (United States), PISEN (Malaysia), UGREEN (China), ROMOSS (China), PHILIPS (Netherlands) and APPLE (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Level Sensor Market All Set To Witness Massive Growth During Forecast 2022-2028 | ABB, AMETEK, Emerson Electric

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Level Sensor Market by Type (Contact and Non-Contact), Application (Continuous Level Monitoring and Point Level Monitoring), and End Use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Eye Tracking Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Eye Tracking Market by Type (Head-Mounted Eye Tracker and Remote Eye Tracker), Application (Assistive Communication, Academic Research, Consumer Behavior Research, and Usability Testing), and Industry Vertical (Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Global Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Global Returnable Packaging Market by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Containers, Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage), Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The global returnable packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 104.9 billion in 2021 to USD 141.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing concerns about packaging disposal and the need to lower the environmental impact, strong demand for returnable packaging from end-use industries, and the need for sustainable & cost-effective packaging solutions are some of the major factors expected to drive the returnable packaging market. Rising demand from emerging economies and increasing R&D investments by the manufacturers offer growth opportunities to the market.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

CRPC/HRPCA Therapeutics Market is Generating Revenue of $9.5 Billion by 2025, at CAGR 9.1% Growth Rate

The global CPRC therapeutics market has witnessed high growth in the past few years and would continue to grow at a consistent pace due to the high unmet clinical need associated with the disease. Large amount of drugs in pipeline, augmented patient awareness and untapped nmCRPC space would largely drive the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, introduction of novel treatments would be difficult as long as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) require an improvement in overall survival period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

High-Pressure Pumps Market Strategic Insights and key Business Influencing Factors 2021 - 2030

The global high-pressure pumps market is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030. High-pressure pump is broadly defined as any pump that can generate high discharge pressure, generally in excess of 800 psi. These pumps are extensively used across oil & gas, power generation, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries.
INDUSTRY

