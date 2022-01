EXCLUSIVE: A new musical stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning 1959 film Black Orpheus is being readied for a Broadway premiere next season, producers said today. The production will feature a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz, original music by Brazilian music icon Sergio Mendes, and direction and choreography by Sergio Trujillo, the Tony-winning choreographer of Ain’t Too Proud. In addition to winning both the Cannes Palme d’Or and the 1959 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, the 1959 film directed by Marcel Camus based on a play by Vinicius de Moraes played a seminal role in launching the international...

