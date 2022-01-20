ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Water Tower Research (WTR) Publishes Initiation of Coverage Report on Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS: EFLVF TSX: EFL) "Powering Ahead With Lithium-Ion Batteries For Material Handling and Electric Vehicles"

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 20, 2022, St. Petersburg, FL - Water Tower Research has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS: EFLVF TSX: EFL). The report focuses on the company's key drivers, milestones, obstacles and opportunities, and industry megatrends. "Lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) are gaining increased importance due to higher...

The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Toshiba launches high-energy, high-power rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Toshiba has announced the commercial availability of its new rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which the Japanese company claims solves traditional challenges associated with delivering both high energy and high power at the same time. Key innovations claimed by Toshiba for its new 20Ah-HP SCiB rechargeable lithium-ion battery cell are heat-generation control,...
BUSINESS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Lithium-ion batteries power Whitworths’ forklift fleet

Baking ingredients manufacturer Whitworths has replaced the gas-powered counterbalance trucks in operation at its Northamptonshire production and storage facility with lithium-ion machines. The company has been supplied with 27 new three- and four-wheeled counterbalance forklifts from Toyota, along with a number of powered pallet trucks, reach trucks and stackers –...
BUSINESS
Business
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers

Ford Motor Company and Stripe sign five-year agreement to transform the automotive e-commerce and payments experience, with Stripe as a premier payment service provider for Ford and its dealers across North America and Europe. Relationship to enable seamless digital and e-commerce experience for customers and offer dealers an improved payment acceptance experience. This delivers on […] The post Ford-Stripe agreement to accelerate easy payment experiences for customers, dealers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
DEARBORN, MI
bostonnews.net

Virtual Power Plant Market Rising Demand and Business Growth Opportunities with Business Influencing Factors by 2027

Global Virtual Power Plant market is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027. Virtual power plant is an aggregation of decentralized generators with the outline to integrate different distributed energy sources such as biomass plants, biogas block heating plants, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants. In addition, virtual power plant offers enhanced power generation with a scope to trade or sell power on the electricity market. It is a medium-scale power generating unit for solar, wind, and other flexible power consumers and storage systems. A virtual power plant consists of different assets that are connected via central control system processing wide range of information, such as current prices at the power exchange, price and weather forecasts, and grid information of the system operators.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
#Energy Efficiency#Wtr#Electrovaya Inc#Fl Water Tower Research#Ip#Raymond Toyota#Home Depot
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Automotive Electronics Market is Booming Worldwide | Texas Instruments, Altera, Magna International

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Electronics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Electronics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Electronics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Magna International (Canada),Continental AG (Germany),Bosch Group (Germany),Altera Corporation (United States),Infineon Technologies (Germany),Lear Corporation (United States),Delphi Automotive (Ireland),Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan),Texas Instruments (United States),ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany),Voxx International Corporation (United States),Hyundai Mobis (South Korea).
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Coal Gasification Market Likely To Boost Future Growth by 2028 | ThyssenKrupp, Royal Dutch Shell, General Electric

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Coal Gasification covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Coal Gasification explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (Private) Limited, Sasol Ltd., McDermott International, ThyssenKrupp, Royal Dutch Shell, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sedin Engineering, Siemens AG, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., KBR & Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Automotive Fleet Leasing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | AutoFlex AFV, Wheel, Glesby Marks

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Fleet Leasing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Fleet Leasing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Glesby Marks (United States),LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherlands),AutoFlex AFV (United States),Velcor Leasing Corporation (United States),Caldwell fleet leasing (United States),Wheel, Inc. (United States),PRO Leasing Services (United States),Jim Pattison Lease (Canada),Sixt Leasing SE (Germany),ALD Automotive (India),Arval (France).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Pest Control Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Bayer, Rollins, Bell Laboratories

Latest released the research study on Global Pest Control Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pest Control Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pest Control. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BASF SEÂ (Germany),Bayer AGÂ (Germany),EcolabÂ (United States),SyngentaÂ (Switzerland),Rentokil Initial PLCÂ (United Kingdom),DOW Chemical CompanyÂ (United States),FMC CorporationÂ (United States),Rollins Inc. (United States)Â ,Terminix International Company (United States),Bell Laboratories Inc. (United States).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

International PEO Service Market May Set New Growth Story | EuroDev, Global Upside, iWorkGlobal

Latest survey on International PEO Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of International PEO Service to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in International PEO Service market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Acumen International, ELEMENTS GLOBAL SERVICES, EuroDev, Globalization Partners, Global Upside, iWorkGlobal, Mauve Group, New Horizons Global Partners, Papaya Global, PEO Worldwide, Safeguard Global, Shield GEO Services & Velocity Global.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Dual Chamber Bottle Market is Booming Worldwide | Continental Bottle, BlenderBottle, Berk Company

Latest released the research study on Global Dual Chamber Bottle Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dual Chamber Bottle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dual Chamber Bottle The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Continental Bottle Company(United States),Duothirst Limited(United Kingdom),BlenderBottle Company(United States),Shenzhen Xin Yue Tang Plastic & Hardware Co., Ltd. (China),Berk Company, LLC (United States),Raepak Ltd. (United Kingdom),Plastic Technologies Inc. (United States),Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd (China)
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Potable and Waste Water Treatment Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Veolia, Improchem, SUEZ

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Potable and Waste Water Treatment Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Potable and Waste Water Treatment market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Home Automation and Control Market is to Witness Significant Growth between 2022-2026 with leading players Crestron Electronics, Inc., iControl Networks

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Home Automation and Control Market By Type (Home Automation System, Mainstream Home Automation System, Managed Home Automation System, Home Automation and Control Market), By Technology (Wired Home Automation Systems, Wireless Home Automation Systems, Power-line Home Automation Systems, Computing Network Home Automation Systems) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Car Air Purifier Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Panasonic, Bosch, Honeywell

Latest released the research study on Global Car Air Purifier Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Air Purifier Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Air Purifier. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Panasonic (Japan),Denso (Japan),Bosch (Germany),3M (United States),Mahle (Germany),Mann+Hummel (Germany),Sharp (Japan),Honeywell (United States),Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands).
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Reliance Industries Q3 profit surges 38 per cent to Rs 20,539 crore

Mumbai [India], January 21 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India's largest company based on market capitalisation, on Friday said its consolidated net profit surged by 37.9 per cent to Rs 20,539 crore ($2.8 billion) for the third quarter of the current financial year. The company's gross revenue for the quarter...
BUSINESS

