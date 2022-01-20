Laurels & lances: Donations, driveways and change

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Laurel: To a great birthday present. When legendary comedic actress Betty White died on New Year’s Eve, it was both a crushing end to 2021 and the way everyone should go out — living 99 years and having the whole world agree it wasn’t long enough.

But in celebration of her 100th birthday on Monday, local animal shelters reaped the benefits of a viral idea that swept social media. People gave money in memory of the famed animal advocate. Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, Animal Friends of Westmoreland, American Human, All But Furgotten, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and more pulled in thousands of dollars in donations online and in cash and checks.

“To me, it’s just amazing how the community has stepped up,” said Melanie Wedge, president of All But Furgotten.

Happy Birthday, Betty.

Lance: To things that shouldn’t have to be said. Clearing the snow off driveways and sidewalks is pretty basic. Whether you’re using a shovel or snow blower, it’s just moving snow from one place to another.

It shouldn’t be necessary to point out that taking snow from your driveway and putting it in the recently plowed road is a bad idea. Nonetheless, Murrysville has had to advise residents of just that.

“I followed one of my trucks around on Monday, and I was truly amazed as we drove around, that once we passed people, they would just start blowing snow back into the middle of the street,” public works head Bill Paiano said. “We just had complaints of it constantly.”

Other municipalities might not have said anything, but everyone has seen the neighbor who does that — or been that neighbor. Just don’t.

Lance: To the last skate. The Tarena was one of the casualties of the 2020 pandemic shutdowns. The Tarentum roller rink was one of those places that everyone seemed to remember from younger days, but it couldn’t survive as owners said it would be too expensive to reopen.

It won’t be empty. It will, however, be very different. Council voted unanimously to approve a conditional zoning change so that construction company Bridges & Co. will be able to use the 209 Lock St. location for storage.

It’s great that it will still have a use. It’s just always a little sad when someplace that was part of so many memories won’t be able to make those birthdays or parties special to create new ones in the future.