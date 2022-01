KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A bakery employee was robbed at gunpoint as he arrived for work early Tuesday morning in Kirkwood. The man, who works at Nathaniel Reid Bakery along Manchester Road, said he parked his vehicle nearby in the North Kirkwood Middle School parking lot at about 4 a.m. While walking toward the bakery to go to work, he told Kirkwood police he noticed a vehicle slowly circling the school parking lot. When he got to the edge of the lot, the driver pulled up next to him.

