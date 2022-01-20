The Cosmic Scale of the MCU Could Be Immense

Shang-Chi was hands-down my favorite Marvel addition to date. This story follows Shang-chi, played by Simu Liu, as he battles with Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) and the Ten Rings. This movie is the first Marvel movie to focus on Asian representation and it does not disappoint. Liu’s performance as he not only battles his family but battles to find and accept all sides of himself is amazingly shown, especially since this was Liu’s first big movie. The main message of this movie is not only fighting the darkness but also accepting it. On top of the amazing storyline, the action/fighting scenes are amazing. Liu, who performed his stunts, had to learn multiple fighting styles to fully encompass Shang-chi’s character. The fighting flows smoothly and it is choreographed beautifully, although nothing less is expected from Marvel. Overall, this movie plays as a high-action comedy with heartfelt moments about family and self-acceptance. Only available on Disney+.
Comments / 0