ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

The Cosmic Scale of the MCU Could Be Immense

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagining how far and how deep the MCU is bound to go when it comes to the cosmos that surrounds the worlds that have already been explored is exciting since as Marvel fans already know, the cosmic beings and the vast spaces between worlds are seriously amazing. Galactus, the Guardians of...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
whsjohnnygreen.org

Ranking the Latest Releases in the MCU

Shang-Chi was hands-down my favorite Marvel addition to date. This story follows Shang-chi, played by Simu Liu, as he battles with Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) and the Ten Rings. This movie is the first Marvel movie to focus on Asian representation and it does not disappoint. Liu’s performance as he not only battles his family but battles to find and accept all sides of himself is amazingly shown, especially since this was Liu’s first big movie. The main message of this movie is not only fighting the darkness but also accepting it. On top of the amazing storyline, the action/fighting scenes are amazing. Liu, who performed his stunts, had to learn multiple fighting styles to fully encompass Shang-chi’s character. The fighting flows smoothly and it is choreographed beautifully, although nothing less is expected from Marvel. Overall, this movie plays as a high-action comedy with heartfelt moments about family and self-acceptance. Only available on Disney+.
MOVIES
SPY

How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order Like the Superhero You Are

Table of Contents Where Can I Watch Marvel Movies? Which Marvel Movies Aren’t On Disney Plus? Where To Watch Marvel Movies Not on Disney+ Where Can I Watch Marvel TV Shows? How to Watch the Marvel Movies and TV Shows in Chronological Order How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Release Order Timeline Versus Release Order The Best MCU Gear and Merch Whether you’re a newer superhero fan or someone who just takes comfort in chilling out with Captain America and Iron Man, watching the Marvel movies in order is always a fun exercise. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has something for everyone. Female superheroes? Oh hi...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Moon Knight Might be More than Fans Were Expecting

People have been waiting to see what they can expect this coming March, and so far it’s about as crazy as what Marvel fans might have expected, but it appears to have turned the corner and kicked it up a few notches. The only thing about the upcoming Moon Knight series is that it looks as though things are leaning heavily into the supernatural and sinking deeper into the character of Marc Spector and his serious mental issues since this is a hero that has very distinct personalities that HE created. The comic book lore of Moon Knight has changed a bit over the years and he’s been the type of hero that’s more of a vigilante than most, but somehow he’s also been one of the more popular characters over the years, though his popularity has often been a quiet thing when compared to many other heroes. It could be because MK is one of those that, kind of like the Punisher, don’t hold back when it comes to how he deals with villains.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Galactus#Infinity#The Living Tribunal#Avengers#Beyonder
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy