ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Serbia scraps planned Rio Tinto lithium mine after protests

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Trying to defuse large protests by environmentalists, Serbia’s populist government said Thursday that it was canceling all licenses for mining giant Rio Tinto...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
harrisondaily.com

Belarus hacktivists target railway in anti-Russia effort

A Belarusian hacktivist group says it has launched a limited cyberattack on the national railway company, aimed at impeding the movement of Russian troops and freight inside the Moscow-allied …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PUBLIC SAFETY
harrisondaily.com

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

MADRID (AP) — Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
AGRICULTURE
primenewsghana.com

Serbia revokes Australian mining giant Rio Tinto's licences - just days after Novak Djokovic was deported

Serbia has revoked Australian mining giant Rio Tinto's lithium exploration licences a week after tennis Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic had his visa cancelled. Serbia appeased environmental protesters to stop a mining project, soon after Australia's Immigration Minister used his power to deport the unvaccinated Djokovic from the country, preventing him playing in the Australian Open.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Tinto#Serbia#Mining Equipment#Lithium#Belgrade#Protest#Ap
mining.com

Back to drawing board for new Rio chief as lithium mine scrapped

After the destruction of ancient caves in 2020 led to global embarrassment and a management clean-out, the newly appointed chief of Rio Tinto Group was betting the development of a massive lithium project would be key to a fresh start. His plan is now in tatters. On Thursday, Serbia Prime...
METAL MINING
mining-technology.com

Rio Tinto to delay Jadar lithium project

In July, Rio Tinto announced a $2.4bn investment in the Jadar Valley project, intending for it to become Europe’s biggest lithium mine. Rio Tinto has announced that the first production from its new lithium mine in the Jadar Valley, Serbia, has been pushed back by at least a year due to slow progress in obtaining the necessary licenses for an environmental assessment.
METAL MINING
harrisondaily.com

Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
EUROPE
harrisondaily.com

Migrants at Hungary border become part of election campaign

MAJDAN, Serbia (AP) — A group of migrants huddles beside a small, smoky fire inside an abandoned building in northern Serbia, the last moments of warmth before they set out into the driving snow …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
Reuters

Maersk to tackle air pollution at ports with ship-charging buoys

COPENHAGEN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) plans to install hundreds of offshore charging stations around the world to allow vessels to power themselves with electricity instead of fossil fuels while waiting outside ports, it said on Tuesday. Maersk is aiming to limit carbon emissions and cut air...
ENVIRONMENT
harrisondaily.com

In global 5G race, European Union is told to step up pace

BRUSSELS (AP) — As the United States grapples with the 5G rollout affecting airlines, a European Union watchdog warned on Monday the EU faces much bigger economic and security threats unless member …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
EUROPE
harrisondaily.com

Italian lawmakers vote for next president with unclear slate

ROME (AP) — With special pandemic precautions, balloting began Monday in Italy's Parliament on who should become the country's next president, even as party leaders huddled to try to forge a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Ireland tells Russia live-fire naval exercise is 'not welcome'

Ireland has told Russia its plans to host live-fire naval exercises off the country's coast are "not welcome". But the Irish defence minister said the country had no power to stop it. It comes amid rising tensions over a build-up of Russia's military forces on the Ukraine border and threats...
POLITICS
AFP

Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, after 6,000 barrels of crude oil spilled off Peru's coast due to waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins -- listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves. "We have never seen anything like this in the history of Peru," biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP, while tending to a bird. "We didn't think it was going to be of this magnitude."
ANIMALS
The Independent

Major UK investor says it will vote against company directors if they fail on climate

One of the UK’s leading asset managers has said it wants to see "concrete action" from companies on environmental pledges, or it will vote to have directors removed, as the organisation targets firms’ long term impacts on the world.In a letter to around 1,500 companies, Aviva Investments said it wanted to see "tangible and transparent progress on a wider definition of sustainability", with key measures being human rights, biodiversity and climate impacts.In the letter, Mark Versey, the chief executive of the £262bn asset manager, said he hoped the focus would result in a "better future for society".He said: “We want...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy