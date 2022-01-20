ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Plus Fatal Attraction reboot will see Lizzy Caplan down bad for Joshua Jackson

By Charles Pulliam-Moore
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the original Fatal Attraction is a seminal classic that’s always worth revisiting, Paramount’s confident that it’s high time the film was remade as a series for the generation who grew up watching Dawson’s Creek and Mean Girls on repeat. In the new Paramount Plus...

www.theverge.com

BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jodie Foster Joins Annette Bening in Biopic ‘Nyad’ for Black Bear, Netflix (Exclusive)

Jodie Foster has joined Annette Bening in Nyad, a biopic on marathon swimmer Diana Nyad that has landed at Netflix. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, known for their documentary work, including the Oscar-winning Free Solo, are making their narrative debut with the drama. The project, produced by Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman, was developed by Mad Chance and Black Bear Pictures after being initially introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in March 2020. Nyad is a long-distance swimmer who, in 2013 at the age of 64, became the first person to swim the 110-mile distance from Cuba to Florida...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Joshua Jackson
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Beavis and Butt-Head Paramount Plus Movie Update

“Beavis and Butt-Head” was a show on MTV, once revived, that features two very 1990s teenagers being young, dumb, and well, dumb. The two wouldn’t really do much but the show overall attracted a large audience during a time when MTV was creating a unique lineup of cartoons. Other cartoons that MTV had shown over the years were always somewhat lingering of “Beavis and Butt-Head” in some way I suppose with teenage antics and pop culture heavily influencing each episode’s outline or possible story. Following this approach made most of MTV’s programming quite relatable within different demographics immediately and help them establish characters faster than most networks already flooded with cartoons could. Below we’ve gone into detail on what we know so far on the upcoming “Beavis and Butt-Head” movie, some information Mike Judge shared on his Twitter regarding the possible looks of the characters and the movie, a movie update, as well as the history of “Beavis and Butt-Head” itself.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kirsten Dunst to Star in A24, Alex Garland Re-Team ‘Civil War’

A24 and Ex Machina director Alex Garland are re-teaming for feature Civil War, with Kirsten Dunst attached to star. Wagner Moura, Stephen Henderson and Cailee Spaeny are also set for the film, an action epic that is set in a near-future America. Garland is behind the original screenplay, with all other plot details being kept under wraps. A24 will produce alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA, who worked with Garland on Ex Machina, Annihilation and the upcoming feature Men, and Gregory Goodman (Captain Phillips, 8 Mile). The studio will handle the global release of the film. Dunst can currently be seen in Jane Campion’s Netflix feature The Power of the Dog. She is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson. Moura will next be seen starring opposite Elisabeth Moss in The Shining Girls for AppleTV+. He is repped by WME, Black Rabbit Media, and Johnson Shapiro. Henderson, whose recent credits include Dune and Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, is repped by Stewart Talent and EKG Management. Spaeny’s recent work includes Mare of Easttown, indie feature How It Ends and series The First Lady. She is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Hansen Jacobson.
MOVIES
#Paramount Pictures#Deadline#Paramount Plus
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

J.K. Simmons on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ His ‘Spider-Man’ Evolution and the Truth Behind His Jacked Body

J.K. Simmons seemed destined to star in an Aaron Sorkin film and he finally does in Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos.” But the two actually crossed paths years earlier. “My first Broadway play, I was an understudy replacement in ‘A Few Good Men,’” Simmons tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. Simmons played the role of the Doctor (which is not in the film version) but also had the opportunity to play the role of Col. Nathan Jessup – the role Jack Nicholson made infamous in Rob Reiner’s film version. “It remains to this day maybe the best role I’ve ever had,”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Paramount Plus' 'Godfather' Series 'The Offer' Sets Premiere Date

Paramount+'s upcoming drama, The Offer, which dramatically charts the making of The Godfather, has set a premiere date. The 10-episode limited series, which features a star-studded cast led by Miles Teller, will drop its first three episodes Thursday, April 28 exclusively on Paramount+ streaming service, it was announced Tuesday. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.
TV SERIES
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Becky’ Outfit Yale Entertainment Launches Sales Banner Great Escape With Nicholas Donnermeyer Set As Prez — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Entertainment (Stowaway, Separation) have formed international film sales and distribution company, Great Escape. Set up to represent their growing slate of in-house titles in addition to select third party content, Yale is launching the label ahead of the upcoming virtual European Film Market. Nicholas Donnermeyer, previously longtime President of International Sales at Bleiberg Entertainment, has been appointed President of the new venture, which sits under the Yale Entertainment umbrella alongside its long-standing production arm, Yale Productions. The group also recently formed Lafayette Pictures with actor-director Katie Holmes and have recently wrapped two features which...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
The Independent

Luca director says Disney film nearly featured gay romance between main characters: ‘We talked about it’

Luca director Enrico Casarosa has said that he discussed the two main characters having a romantic relationship in the animated adventure.Released in June, the Disney/Pixar film focuses on the friendship between two young boys, Luca and Alberto, in Italy.Casarosa has said in previous interviews that the film was based on his platonic friendship with another boy growing up, but many viewers said that they felt there was a romantic connection between Luca and Alberto.However, speaking to The Wrap, the director said that the creative team had “talked about” a potential romance between the characters featuring in the film.“I think...
MOVIES

