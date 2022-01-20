Paramount Plus Fatal Attraction reboot will see Lizzy Caplan down bad for Joshua Jackson

“Beavis and Butt-Head” was a show on MTV, once revived, that features two very 1990s teenagers being young, dumb, and well, dumb. The two wouldn’t really do much but the show overall attracted a large audience during a time when MTV was creating a unique lineup of cartoons. Other cartoons that MTV had shown over the years were always somewhat lingering of “Beavis and Butt-Head” in some way I suppose with teenage antics and pop culture heavily influencing each episode’s outline or possible story. Following this approach made most of MTV’s programming quite relatable within different demographics immediately and help them establish characters faster than most networks already flooded with cartoons could. Below we’ve gone into detail on what we know so far on the upcoming “Beavis and Butt-Head” movie, some information Mike Judge shared on his Twitter regarding the possible looks of the characters and the movie, a movie update, as well as the history of “Beavis and Butt-Head” itself.

