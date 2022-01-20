More than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in Long Beach since 2020, data reveals

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – More than 100,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Long Beach since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Data from the city’s COVID-19 digital dashboard showed there were 7,854 new cases on Tuesday, which brought the total number of confirmed cases in the area to 106,200.

The new data included a backlog of cases from Jan. 11 through the 14, officials said.

The city also reported over 100 people were currently hospitalized with COVID. There were also 1,092 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 78,465 people have recovered since.

When it comes to vaccinated residents, the city reports that as of Wednesday, 347,100 residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 310,014 residents were fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, city expanded vaccination operations by extending hours of operations and adding weekly clinics at Long Beach City College’s Pacific Coast Campus .

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram