Sedona News – As part of the State Route (SR) 179 Sewer Main Replacement Project: Phase 2, the city of Sedona and their contractor, Standard Construction Company, will begin night work on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, to perform work that cannot be performed during the day without major traffic implications. Traffic control set-up will begin at 8 p.m., with lane closures lasting from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, and then pause, until resuming night work again throughout the week of Jan. 24, 2022. It is possible there will also be day work continuing throughout this time period.

Night work will minimize impacts to local businesses and the traveling public, and allow crews to connect the newly installed sewer main into the city’s existing system within the Schnebly Hill Roundabout along SR 179. A pilot car operation will be in place during night work to keep traffic moving, despite full lane closures. Please allow extra time to get through the area and follow all marked signage.

Temporary driveway closures will be necessary during the upcoming night work. The contractor will coordinate with local businesses to ensure access is provided when possible.

To receive eNews project updates, find additional project information or reach a project team member, email news@sr179sewermainreplacement.com , call the Project Hotline at (928) 852-4164, or visit www.sr179sewermainreplacement.com .

The post Night work to begin on phase two of the SR 179 Sewer Main Replacement Project appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .