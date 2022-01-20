ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Night work to begin on phase two of the SR 179 Sewer Main Replacement Project

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 2 days ago

Sedona News – As part of the State Route (SR) 179 Sewer Main Replacement Project: Phase 2, the city of Sedona and their contractor, Standard Construction Company, will begin night work on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, to perform work that cannot be performed during the day without major traffic implications. Traffic control set-up will begin at 8 p.m., with lane closures lasting from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, and then pause, until resuming night work again throughout the week of Jan. 24, 2022. It is possible there will also be day work continuing throughout this time period.

Night work will minimize impacts to local businesses and the traveling public, and allow crews to connect the newly installed sewer main into the city’s existing system within the Schnebly Hill Roundabout along SR 179. A pilot car operation will be in place during night work to keep traffic moving, despite full lane closures. Please allow extra time to get through the area and follow all marked signage.

Temporary driveway closures will be necessary during the upcoming night work. The contractor will coordinate with local businesses to ensure access is provided when possible.

To receive eNews project updates, find additional project information or reach a project team member, email news@sr179sewermainreplacement.com , call the Project Hotline at (928) 852-4164, or visit www.sr179sewermainreplacement.com .

The post Night work to begin on phase two of the SR 179 Sewer Main Replacement Project appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Weigh in on potential city projects in budget survey

Sedona News – The city of Sedona invites all residents to take an online survey before Feb. 1, 2022 to provide input on potential projects related to the city’s budget process. Take the survey here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6671365/Budget-Survey-Fiscal-Year-2023.  Every year, the city evaluates what projects will be included in future year budgets by weighing needs, funding and [...] The post Weigh in on potential city projects in budget survey appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Extending Public Input for Wupatki National Monument Draft Backcountry Management Plan

Flagstaff AZ – The National Park Service is extending the public comment period on the Draft Backcountry Management Plan and associated environmental assessment (EA) for Wupatki National Monument. The extension will now go through Sunday, January 30, 2022.    The purpose of this Plan is to provide protection and preservation of irreplaceable resources and wilderness character, while establishing long-term direction for public [...] The post Extending Public Input for Wupatki National Monument Draft Backcountry Management Plan appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Coconino NF plans improvements, approves parking expansion to several popular Red Rock trails

Sedona News – The Coconino National Forest plans to improve the Mescal Day Use Trailhead area by constructing a new trailhead, providing a new access point to four popular trails: Mescal, Chuckwagon, Long Canyon, Devil’s Bridge and to Red Rock Secret Mountain Wilderness. This project will provide through-route parking for at least forty vehicles, including two oversize spots, an accessible [...] The post Coconino NF plans improvements, approves parking expansion to several popular Red Rock trails appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Big Park Council Submits Comments in Opposition To APS Above-Ground Powerline

Sedona News – Big Park Regional Coordinating Council has submitted a detailed comment letter to the U.S. Forest Service in opposition to a proposed, above-ground Arizona Public Service (APS) 69kV Powerline Project from the Village of Oak Creek (VOC) to McGuireville.  Most of the route would run across Coconino National Forest and require a special [...] The post Big Park Council Submits Comments in Opposition To APS Above-Ground Powerline appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
122
Followers
413
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy