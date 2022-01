>University of Pennsylvania Researchers Develop COVID Chewing Gum. (Philadelphia) -- University of Pennsylvania researchers have created a chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein that "traps" and neutralizes the virus that causes COVID. They report the gum can lower viral load in saliva and potentially reduce transmission rates. Study leader Henry Daniell of Penn's School of Dental Medicine says in a news release that the gum offers a way to possibly cut down on one source of how the disease is transmitted. Study authors are already working on gaining approval for a clinical trial.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO