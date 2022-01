A glimpse of a fairway in one of the municipal golf courses located in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. | Eric Glenn / Shutterstock. Assembly Bill 672, proposed by California Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), would exempt municipal golf courses in high-density, park-poor areas from the Public Park Preservation Act and the California Environmental Quality Act, making it easier to rezone those areas into housing developments. Rezoned golf properties would be required to include 25 percent affordable units and 15 percent open-space, according to the text of the bill. (Assemblymember Garcia has also authored a bill to ban freeway construction in areas with high rates of poverty in pollution.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO