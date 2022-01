Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO