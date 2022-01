Local advocates with BYU ties are working to bring awareness to a 2018 proposal to develop Utah Lake and the repercussions that could come from its enabling legislation. The proposal, engineered by Lake Restoration Solutions LLC and called “The Utah Lake Restoration Project,” contains plans to dredge the floor of Utah Lake over the course of several years, making it deeper, clearer and supposedly healthier.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO