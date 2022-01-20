ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

The Prep Central Newsletter for Jan. 20, 2022

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago

It's All-Greater Savannah week at the Prep Central Newsletter as we published our Defensive and Offensive Football Teams of the Year along with a story on Coach of the Year Danny Britt, who led Benedictine to the third state crown in his 11 years at the helm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxwR4_0drHNZ4g00

We also have the All-Greater Savannah Volleyball team and the first All-Greater Savannah Flag Football team in this week's Prep Central Newsletter.

We close things out with the game story from the Blitz Border Bowl -- pitting some of the best senior football players from the Coastal Empire facing off against a team of senior all-stars from South Carolina's Low Country.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

