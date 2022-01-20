ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Gives Update on Progress Against Omicron Surge; Announces More Testing Sites, Additional Relief For Hospitals, New Antibody Testing For Nursing Home Residents

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, MD—As the State of Maryland continues to combat the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Governor Hogan today highlighted encouraging trends among many key health metrics and announced additional COVID-19 actions. The governor also provided an update on the state’s efforts to procure additional rapid tests....

The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
CBS News

Actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level"

Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
