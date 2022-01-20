Governor Hogan Gives Update on Progress Against Omicron Surge; Announces More Testing Sites, Additional Relief For Hospitals, New Antibody Testing For Nursing Home Residents
ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the State of Maryland continues to combat the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Governor Hogan today highlighted encouraging trends among many key health metrics and announced additional COVID-19 actions. The governor also provided an update on the state’s efforts to procure additional rapid tests....mocoshow.com
