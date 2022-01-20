ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kura Oncology (KURA) Authorized by FDA to Proceed with Phase 1b Study of KO-539

Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the partial clinical hold...

StreetInsider.com

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Reports Data on Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SBP-101 in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer today announced the presentation of interim clinical data from its Phase 1b combination therapy study of SBP-101, a proprietary polyamine analogue, with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Meeting that took place January 20-22, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Kura Sees Quick Resolution as FDA Lifts AML Study Hold

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial hold on Kura Oncology’s clinical trial on a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The KOMET-001 Phase IB trial evaluates KO-539, a selective small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL protein-protein interaction, in patients diagnosed with relapsed or refractory AML.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Kura
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kura Lifts Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trial, Intuitive Surgical Earnings, Sorrento's Omicron Antibody Treatment Effective

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Kura Announces Lifting Of Clinical Hold On Phase 1 Blood Cancer Study. Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The partial clinical hold was lifted following agreement with the FDA on the company's mitigation strategy for differentiation syndrome, a known adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Regeneron (REGN)/Sanofi's Libtayo sBLA Accepted by the FDA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN recently announced that the FDA has accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc). The sBLA is seeking approval of the drug in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The agency had set...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Clinical Research#Medical Oncology#Streetinsider Premium#Kura Oncology#Company#Aml
StreetInsider.com

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Announces Publication of Data from ECOSPOR lll Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Microbiome Therapeutic SER-109

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced the publication in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) of data from its Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study evaluating SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI). The publication highlights data that found SER-109 to be superior to placebo in reducing CDI recurrence, with 88% of SER-109 patients achieving a sustained clinical response compared to 60% on placebo. SER-109 was also found to be well tolerated, with a side effect profile comparable to placebo and no serious drug-related adverse events observed. Seres expects to finalize a BLA submission for SER-109 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in mid-2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Will Report Full 18-Month HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran Results SFNP Meeting

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that the Company will present full 18-month results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis, at the Société Francophone du Nerf Périphérique (SFNP) Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held January 21-22 in Paris, France, and convenes healthcare professionals focused on the peripheral nervous system. The Company previously announced positive topline 18-month results from the HELIOS-A study in October 2021. David Adams M.D., Ph.D., Department of Neurology, Coordinator of the National Reference Center for Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (FAP) and Rare Neuropathies, Bicêtre Hospital, Greater Paris University Hospitals, AP-HP, will present "HELIOS-A: Study of Vutrisiran in Patients with hATTR Amyloidosis" on January 21, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Announces FDA Approval of RINVOQ

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease did not respond to previous treatment and is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or when use of other pills or injections is not recommended.1 RINVOQ 15 mg once daily can be initiated in adults and children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg.1 In these children and adults less than 65 years of age who do not achieve an adequate response, the dose may be increased to 30 mg once daily.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) Granted FDA Approval to Commence Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial and Long-Term Safety Trial Evaluating Brilaroxazine For The Treatment of Schizophrenia

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that it may proceed with Phase 3 clinical investigation of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a novel serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for the treatment of schizophrenia.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

Merck (MRK): FDA Requests More Information About Gefapixant

Merck (NYSE: MRK) — known as MSD outside the United States and Canada — announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Merck's New Drug Application (NDA) for gefapixant, the investigational, non-narcotic, orally administered selective P2X3 receptor antagonist, under development for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults. In March 2021, Merck revealed that the FDA accepted the company's NDA for gefapixant. In the CRL, the FDA had requested additional information related to the measurement of efficacy. The CRL was not related to the safety of gefapixant. Merck is reviewing the letter and will meet with the agency to discuss next steps.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Reports Oral Opaganib Significantly Improves Viral Clearance in Phase 2/3 Study in Severely Ill Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced new data from a prespecified analysis of all oral opaganib's[1] Phase 2/3 study patients with positive PCR at screening, demonstrating that opaganib improved the median time to viral RNA clearance by at least 4 days. Treatment with opaganib resulted in viral RNA clearance in a median of 10 days while the median for clearance in the placebo arm was not reached by the end of 14-days treatment for placebo (Hazard Ratio 1.34; nominal p-value=0.043, N=437/463).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Venus Concept (VERO) Granted FDA 510(k) Clearance of Venus BlissMAX

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to market the Venus BlissMAX device ("BlissMAX") in the United States.
