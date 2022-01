As much as I love the fashion trends of the '90s and early aughts, I've also been there, done that. I'm not saying I'll never wear another plaid skort with preppy loafers again, or that my legs and waistline don't thoroughly enjoy the wiggle room baggy styles have to offer. It's that the alternative era is my comfort zone — I already lived it, so I know how to dress the part. But after two years of reaching for all things stretchy and oversized (mostly as a way to cope with the emotional turmoil that was 2020 and 2021), I want out. I'd like to embrace some of the more elevated styles from decades past, starting with '50s fashion — which, evidently, is expected to reappear across closets in 2022.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO