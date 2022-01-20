UPDATE: Stifel Starts Cloudflare Inc. (NET) at Hold

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden downgraded Evercore Partners (NYSE: EVR) from Conviction Buy to Neutral with a price target of $141.00 (from $176.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade Evercore (EVR) to Neutral from Buy and remove it from the Americas Conviction List (CL) with a revised 12-month P/E-based price target of $141 (from the prior $176), implying 4% total return potential, inclusive of a 2% dividend yield. Since being added to the Buy List on August 5, 2020, the stock is up 143%, vs. the S&P500 up 45% and the advisor/IBank peers in our coverage up 102%. Since being added to the Americas Conviction List on March 19, 2021, it is up 1% vs. the S&P/peers up 22/10%."

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO