Stocks

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Cloudflare Inc. (NET) at Hold

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Stifel analyst Adam Borg initiates coverage on Cloudflare Inc....

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

EF Hutton Starts IDW Media Holdings (IDW) at Buy

EF Hutton analyst Edward Reilly initiates coverage on IDW Media Holdings (NYSE: IDW) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Management Meeting Offers Insights Into Portfolio Performance

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye reiterated an Outperform rating and $72.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) after hosting investor ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC HCM Acquisition Corp (HCMA) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HCMAU) (NASDAQ: HCMA) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 25,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

STAG Industrial (STAG) Raises Monthly Dividend 0.6% to $0.121667; 3.3% Yield

STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) declared a monthly dividend of $0.121667 per share, or $1.460004 annualized. This is a 0.6% increase from the prior dividend of $0.121. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 28, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Webster Financial (WBS) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Xilinx (XLNX) Gains as GlobalWafer-Siltronic Merger Cleared in China

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) is modestly higher Friday (+1.1%) against a sea of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why Solar SunPower (SPWR) Stock Crashed Today

Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are down 15% today after the company presented preliminary Q4 results yesterday after market close.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Evercore Partners (EVR) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden downgraded Evercore Partners (NYSE: EVR) from Conviction Buy to Neutral with a price target of $141.00 (from $176.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade Evercore (EVR) to Neutral from Buy and remove it from the Americas Conviction List (CL) with a revised 12-month P/E-based price target of $141 (from the prior $176), implying 4% total return potential, inclusive of a 2% dividend yield. Since being added to the Buy List on August 5, 2020, the stock is up 143%, vs. the S&P500 up 45% and the advisor/IBank peers in our coverage up 102%. Since being added to the Americas Conviction List on March 19, 2021, it is up 1% vs. the S&P/peers up 22/10%."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Simulations Plus (SLP) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Defends Sony Corp. (SNE), Sees Buying Opportunity in Post MSFT-ATVI Selloff

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz reiterated an Outperform rating and $150.00 price target on Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE) after shares declined ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Union Pacific (UNP) PT Raised to $257 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised the price target on Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) to $257.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) PT Lowered to $110 at Wedbush

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wedbush analyst David J. Chiaverini lowered the price target on Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) to $110.00 (from $160.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating. Analyst comments: "We believe UPST’s valuation is appropriately...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Assumes United Rentals (URI) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann assumes coverage on United Rentals (NYSE: URI) with a Hold rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

AMD (AMD) Tops KeyBanc's List of Semi Stocks to Own For 2022

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh expects to see another very strong year in the semiconductor industry. The analyst is calling for ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

