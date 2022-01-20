ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Zscaler (ZS) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Stifel analyst Adam Borg initiates coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

E2open (ETWO) Announces Stock Repurchase Plan of up to $100 Million

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. The analyst comments "While we are still optimistic INTC will ultimately be able to turn things around long-term, IDM 2.0 and IFS represent long-lead time initiatives, that we believe will take longer than we had originally anticipated to yield proof points. Additionally, with Sapphire Rapids being delayed again, we see limited catalysts for the stock on the horizon. While INTC does have an analyst event in February, we're skeptical any announcement can change the bearish narrative on the stock. Given all the missteps over the last several years, we believe investors await demonstrable proof points."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Buy

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt upgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Zscaler gets new buy rating at Stifel, firm sees 35% upside

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Stifel started coverage on the IT security provider with a buy rating and a $335 price target, implying 35% gains from current levels. Analyst Adam Borg noted that Zscaler has "significantly broadened" its platform, offering cloud-delivered security options, as...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HB Fuller (FUL) PT Raised to $105 at Stifel Amid Strong FY22 Guide

Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson raised the price target on HB Fuller (NYSE: FUL) to $105.00 (from $89.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Peloton (PTON) Shares Recover Some Losses in Pre Market After Sharing Preliminary FQ2 Results, Stifel Upgrades to Buy as 'Stock Has Over Corrected'

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) are up 6.5% in pre-market Friday after the company released preliminary FQ2 results to soften ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Maxim Group Starts NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) at Buy

Maxim Group analyst Naz Rahman initiates coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) with a Buy rating and a price target of $7.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. click here. For more ratings news on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. click here. Shares of NeuroSense...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Defends Sony Corp. (SNE), Sees Buying Opportunity in Post MSFT-ATVI Selloff

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz reiterated an Outperform rating and $150.00 price target on Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE) after shares declined ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Macquarie Starts Casa Sytems, Inc. (CASA) at Outperform

Macquarie analyst Garrett Hinds initiates coverage on Casa Sytems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roku Inc. (ROKU) PT Lowered to $205 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Laura Martin lowered the price target on Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) to $205.00 (from $340.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Starts Curtiss-Wright (CW) at Buy

Berenberg analyst Chris Rieger initiates coverage on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: DA Davidson Upgrades Coty Inc. (COTY) to Buy; Warming Up to CEO

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser upgraded Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Community Policy