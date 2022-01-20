ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Annie Awards Ceremony Postponed, Moved to Virtual Format Due to COVID

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPo6p_0drHMfNx00
Photo: Getty Images

BURBANK (CNS) - The presentation of the 49th Annie Awards, which honor animated entertainment productions, was rescheduled today and shifted to an online format due to the spread of COVID-19.

The ceremony was originally set for Feb. 26 at UCLA's Royce Hall. But the event organizer, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced Thursday the awards will now be presented March 12 in a virtual format through www.annieawards.org.

``When we announced that the Annies would be in person this year on February 26, the Omicron variant was not even on the horizon,'' Frank Gladstone, ASIFA's executive director, said in a statement. ``But now it is here and so highly infectious that, after much debate and discussion, ASIFA's board of directors has decided, in an abundance of caution, to once again move to a virtual ceremony. We've also moved the date of the event by two weeks to give our production crew time to gather and edit the huge amount of additional material it takes to construct the virtual ceremony.''

Disney's ``Raya and the Last Dragon'' is the leading nominee for this year's awards, with 10 overall nods, including best animated feature.

Also up for the top film award are ``Encanto.'' ``Luca,'' ``Sing 2'' and ``The Mitchells vs. The Machines.''

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Annie Awards Go Virtual Due to Omicron Spread; Live Event Canceled

In response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the ASIFA-Hollywood board said its 49th annual Annie Awards for animation has been moved to a virtual format and will stream live March 12. Previously, a live ceremony was scheduled for Feb. 26 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. “When we announced that the Annies would be in person this year on Feb. 26, the Omicron variant was not even on the horizon,” said Frank Gladstone, ASIFA’s executive director, in a statement. “But now it is here and so highly infectious that, after much debate and discussion, ASIFA’s board of directors has decided, in an abundance of caution, to once again move to a virtual ceremony. We’ve also moved the date of the event by two weeks to give our production crew time to gather and edit the huge amount of additional material it takes to construct the virtual ceremony.” Leading the feature nominations this year is Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon with 10 nominations, Disney’s Encanto with nine; and Pixar’s Luca and Sony Pictures Animation/Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines with eight apiece. Nominations were announced last month.  
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Producers Guild Postpones 32nd Awards to March 19 Due to Omicron Surge

Another day, another postponement in this strange awards season, once again disrupted by COVID-19. On Thursday, the Producers Guild of America announced that its 33rd annual awards event would be moving from Feb. 26 to March 19. It was the second organization to announce a new date Thursday, following the Critics Choice Association, which rescheduled its gala for March 13. Both ceremonies will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Coronavirus
Burbank, CA
Health
Burbank, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
13 WHAM

RPO postpones concerts due to COVID

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will not be hosting live concerts for the rest of the month. The orchestra has postponed shows that had been scheduled for the next three weeks. This is in response to the University of Rochester’s decision to cancel or postpone all concerts,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WALA-TV FOX10

Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2022 Grammy Awards will shift to an April show in Las Vegas after recently postponing the ceremony due to rising COVID-19 cases because the omicron variant. The awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localspins.com

WYCE Jammie Awards show postponed until late June due to COVID concerns

Rising cases sparked by the Omicron variant led the Grand Rapids community radio station to delay the popular multi-band celebration at The Intersection for four months. Details at Local Spins. Mid-February has long signaled a monumental red-letter day for West Michigan music. But the long-lived COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Anime News Network

49th Annie Awards Cancels Physical Event, Moves to Virtual Event on March 12

Awards ceremony was scheduled to take place on February 26 at UCLA's Royce Hall. The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced on Thursday that it is canceling the physical event for its 49th Annual Annie Awards and is instead hosting a virtual event that will livestream on March 12 at 10:00 p.m. EST. The ASIFA-Hollywood website will stream an archive of the complete recording on March 13.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Annie Awards#Awards Ceremony#Film Award#Royce Hall#Asifa Hollywood#Omicron
The Independent

Luca director says Disney film nearly featured gay romance between main characters: ‘We talked about it’

Luca director Enrico Casarosa has said that he discussed the two main characters having a romantic relationship in the animated adventure.Released in June, the Disney/Pixar film focuses on the friendship between two young boys, Luca and Alberto, in Italy.Casarosa has said in previous interviews that the film was based on his platonic friendship with another boy growing up, but many viewers said that they felt there was a romantic connection between Luca and Alberto.However, speaking to The Wrap, the director said that the creative team had “talked about” a potential romance between the characters featuring in the film.“I think...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Critics Choice Awards Ceremony Set For March 13 After Being Postponed

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – MARCH 7: In this screengrab, Taye Diggs speaks at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association) LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been rescheduled for March 13...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

2022 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More

UPDATED with latest: There was a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021, but 2022 isn’t allowing much room for celebration. Many awards events were canceled, moved or modified as New York and Los Angeles smashed daily Covid records due to Omicron. The winter months are proving challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, Covid prevention measures are becoming more sophisticated, and many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation, with the first weeks of 2022 looking like a “break glass in case of emergency” situation for many. Here...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbslocal.com

2022 KPIX Jefferson Awards Virtual Ceremony, Honoring 2021 Winners

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — We are honoring all of our 2021 KPIX Bay Area Jefferson Award winners in a virtual ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022. Register to save your seat, and you will receive an email containing a link that will give you access to the ceremony.
INSTAGRAM
The Hollywood Reporter

“Everyone Is Really Bummed Out” Over Pixar’s Third Straight-to-Streaming Film

A year ago, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek extolled the “artistic triumph” of Pixar’s Soul during an earnings call and said he was “absolutely thrilled” with the results of sending the film straight to Disney+ in the U.S. amid the pandemic. Soul’s Christmas Day debut on the service in 2020 helped lure new subscribers and prevent churn. That month alone, Disney+ added 8.1 million subs. But now, with the decision to dispatch the third Pixar movie in a row, after Soul and Luca, to Disney+, some are questioning whether Chapek and his team are diminishing the storied animation company. Turning...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy