Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Reports Prelim Q4 Operating Stats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The preliminary results are subject to the completion of the final financial statements and our final closing procedures. The preliminary results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company’s actual results may differ as a result of the Company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time that the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and annual period are finalized.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO