ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Reports Prelim Q4 Operating Stats

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) announced today that it expects to report the following fourth quarter 2021 property operating statistics for the Company's total...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Reports ontract Sales for Q4 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is reporting contract sales for fourth quarter 2021 in conjunction with its participation at the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit today.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Full House Resorts (FLL) Reports Prelim. Q4 Revenue In-Line with Consensus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The preliminary results are subject to the completion of the final financial statements and our final closing procedures. The preliminary results have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company’s actual results may differ as a result of the Company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time that the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and annual period are finalized.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Acutus Medical (AFIB) Announces Restructuring and Prelim. Q4 Revenue

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced a corporate restructuring as well as its preliminary unaudited revenue for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

RxSight (RXST) Reports Prelim FY21 Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (NASDAQ: RXST) RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021. Preliminary Unaudited...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plya#Hotels#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Adr#Covid
StreetInsider.com

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Reports Prelim Q4 Hotel Operations Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT), a world-leading hotel group, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the fourth quarter (“Q4 2021”) and the full year ended December 31, 2021.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) Reports Prelim Q4 Revenue of $9.1M-$9.2M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced preliminary, unaudited revenue for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Reports Prelim Q4 Revenues of $2.2M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, provided a customer update and its preliminary outlook for revenue, monthly recurring revenue, and net loss for the fourth quarter 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Iridex gains on Q4, FY21 prelim report

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is trading +4.46% higher after-hour after issuing prelim results for Q4 and full year ended January 1, 2022. Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.1M to $15.3M (up around 24% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimate for the quarter is $14.01M. During the quarter, the company sold 15,200 Cyclo G6...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Reports Prelim. Q4 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the “Company,” “we,” “our,” “us,” “Big 5”), a leading sporting goods retailer, today reported net sales results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended January 2, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Reports Prelim Q4 Revenue

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today reported preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Somalogic (SLGC) Reports Prelim FY21 Revenues of Over $79M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SomaLogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC), a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced preliminary, unaudited revenue expectations for the year ending December 31st, 2021. Preliminary, unaudited revenue for the full year 2021 is expected to exceed $79...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Nevro (NVRO) Reports Prelim Q4 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced its preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter and full-year 2021 revenue results and expects to exceed the high end of its previously provided fourth quarter 2021 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Novocure (NVCR) Reports Prelim. Q4 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported preliminary unaudited financial results and operational updates for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.* Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). TTFields are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy