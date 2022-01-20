MDHS to offer free vaccinations at Community Senior Day

ISOLA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) will host a vaccine event for its senior citizens on Thursday, January 27.

COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and flu shots will be available for free. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the multi-purpose building in Isola.

