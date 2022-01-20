ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isola, MS

MDHS to offer free vaccinations at Community Senior Day

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

ISOLA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) will host a vaccine event for its senior citizens on Thursday, January 27.

COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and flu shots will be available for free. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the multi-purpose building in Isola.

WJTV 12

COVID-19 vaccine event to be held in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A public COVID-19 vaccine event will be held in Vicksburg on Saturday, January 22. The event will be located at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on S. Frontage Road from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All three vaccines will be available to the public. Pfizer’s vaccine will be available for kids […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Tree giveaway to be held by Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host a tree giveaway during Tree Week from February 2 to February 5. The Northside Sun reported bundles of bare root seedlings will be offered to Flora, Canton, Ridgeland and Madison neighbors. According to the newspaper, the free bundle will include […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County School District updates COVID-19 protocols

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Rankin County School District released updated COVID-19 protocols for students and staff who may be experiencing symptoms or exposed to the virus. The districts says any individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are required to: Isolate for five days at home After five days at home with […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Truck club donates bikes to Jackson students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local truck club “Lit ‘N Lifted” donated bikes to eight Jackson schools in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The club wanted to give back to the community, so they put their money together to buy bikes and delivered them to the schools. Two North Jackson siblings were […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi awarded nearly $3M to improve healthcare workforce

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $2,955,746 to Mississippi to improve the healthcare workforce. These awards will fund evidence-informed programs, practices and training, with a specific focus on providers in underserved and rural communities. The funds will be disbursed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Junior Auxiliary of Madison County to host Winter Festival

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior Auxiliary of Madison County will host a Winter Festival for children with special needs on January 22, 2022. The “Uniquely You” festival is environmental tailored to the children with special needs. According to organizers, there will be arts and crafts, sensory projects and treats. The event will take […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New center advances medical cannabis science, education at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi is home to a new center that will prioritize resources toward patient and public safety on the medicinal use of cannabis. The National Center for Cannabis Research and Education (NCCRE) will foster and conduct scientific research, data analysis, education and training on the health effects of cannabis. NCCRE researchers […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

MSU invites agricultural producers to advisory meetings

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will conduct educational programming and research with agriculture advisory groups across the state next month. According to organizers, there will be three regional meetings that offer agricultural producers the opportunity to share their needs for the upcoming year with the MSU Extension Service and Mississippi Agricultural and […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

5 new early learning collaboratives approved by Mississippi Board of Education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) to add five new early learning collaboratives (ELC) to provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to 4-year-old students. The ELC expansion was made possible by $6.3 million in state funds. The new ELCs are: Brookhaven Early Learning Collaborative Kosciusko Early Learning […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Belhaven University receives three national awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Colleges of Distinction awarded Belhaven University with three major awards for its commitment to higher education. Official said Belhaven University is one of only three universities in the state that earned the national title 2021-2022 College of Distinction. This is the 12th consecutive year the university has taken this top honor.  […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Secretary Watson presents John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson presented the National Association of Secretaries of State’s (NASS) John Lewis Youth Leadership Award to a Greene County native at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday. Tyler Packer was presented with the award during a special ceremony. He was nominated for the award by Mississippi State […]
JACKSON, MS
