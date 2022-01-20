ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Craven County deputy receives award for his bravery after shooting

By Claire Molle, Courtney Layton, Erin Jenkins
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9irw_0drHMCz000

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a long and continued journey to recovery, Craven County deputy Zachary Bellingham, who was severely injured in the line of duty last October after being shot, made a special appearance back at the sheriff’s department Thursday.

Bellingham, who was injured on Oct. 1 after he was shot during a welfare check , received a special award for his bravery. The Craven County Sheriff’s Department, along with the sons of the American Revolution, held a special ceremony for Bellingham today where they presented him with a medal for putting his life in imminent danger to protect the community.

“We are and will forever be indebted to you for your service. I can’t tell you how proud of you I am for your dedication and your loyalty to this office and to the county. Thank you, sir.” Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said.

Bellingham is still under vigorous recovery since he was released from the hospital and began physical therapy. It is still unknown when he will be able to return to work, but he says he cannot wait to return to his duty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
WNCT

Fort Bragg soldiers face court martial related to death

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with another soldier whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing court martial on drug use and other charges, officials said. Spc. Alex R. Becerra, Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell and Pfc. Samad A. Landrum, along with four others, were […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Craven County, NC
WNCT

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WNCT

Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, search underway for missing primates

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bravery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Crews in coastal areas working to salt, plow roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. – People in the Wilmington area north to Onslow, Duplin and other counties are urged to avoid traveling Saturday due to the ice and snow that still cover many roadways. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be working day and night to salt and scrape roads – a force of more than 80 […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Looking to retire? Here’s the best places in each state, including ours

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Alabama will be ready to execute death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation ‘within months’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama believes it will finalize its protocol for executing death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation “within months.” In a federal court hearing held Friday afternoon, Richard Anderson, a lawyer representing the state attorney general’s office, said that while the state could not provide a “date certain,” officials believe […]
ALABAMA STATE
WNCT

Record hospitalizations are straining North Carolina’s hospitals, NCDHHS Requests Federal Assistance

RALEIGH — The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sending record numbers of people to North Carolina hospitals, straining hospital capacity. As hospitals continue to take steps to protect their ability to provide patient care in the face of nationwide COVID-19 related staffing shortages, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and North Carolina Emergency Management […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy