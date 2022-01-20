ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sia Reveals She Entered Rehab After Backlash to Controversial 'Music' Film

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSia checked into rehab after relapsing and becoming suicidal amid the backlash surrounding her feature film directorial debut, Music. The "Chandelier" singer shared her story in The New York Times' profile of Kathy Griffin, crediting the comedian with saving her life in the aftermath of intense outrage caused by the 2021...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Sia says backlash over Music movie led to mental health crisis and relapse

Australian singer-songwriter Sia has revealed that the backlash over the 2021 movie Music — her feature directorial debut — preceded a particularly dark period of her life. "I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab," Sia told the New York Times of dealing with the intense criticism...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Maddie Ziegler
Person
Kathy Griffin
TheDailyBeast

Sia Says She Was ‘Suicidal’ After Backlash to Her Directorial Debut

Australian pop singer-songwriter Sia has revealed she entered rehab following the release of her controversial movie musical Music. The musician, stepping into the director’s chair for the first time, was slammed for her depiction of an autistic nonverbal character, as well as her choice to cast neurotypical performer Maddie Ziegler in the role rather than an autistic actor. “I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab,” Sia told The New York Times as part of a profile of comedian Kathy Griffin. Griffin, she added, helped her weather the period. “She saved my life.” Sia said Griffin helped build positive media buzz for the singer, inviting her out to a strategically timed restaurant dinner, where she knew they’d be caught by paparazzi. Upon its release last February, Music was condemned by critics and disability rights activists as “a baffling and patronizing cringefest of ableist minstrelsy.”
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Sia Discusses Suicidal Thoughts Following Criticism Of Music

In early 2021, a movie titled Music, directed by the world famous singer-songwriter Sia, was released, and quickly became one of the most controversial movies of the year. The film focuses on the life of a young nonverbal woman on the autism spectrum, named Music, and her half-sister who became her guardian and caretaker following the death of their grandmother. Shortly after its release, her film received mass amounts of criticism, with some describing it as insensitive and offensive to autistic people.
MUSIC
newschain

Sia says she was ‘suicidal’ and ‘went to rehab’ following backlash against her movie Music

Singer Sia has revealed that the backlash against her movie Music last year took a major toll on her mental health. The Chandelier hit-maker, 46, wrote, directed and produced Music, but came under fire after casting dancer Maddie Ziegler, who is able-bodied and neurotypical, as an autistic teenager in the film, amid claims that autistic actors were overlooked for the role.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Movies#Picture Music#Music Video#The New York Times#Golden Globe#Times
Popculture

Christina Haack Addresses Criticism of Relationship Following Major Move With Fiance

Christina Haack has addressed some recently criticism of her new relationship, following a possible major move with her fiancé Josh Hall. In a new Instagram post, Haack shared a photo of her and Hall at the beach. In the post caption, PEOPLE reported that Haack called out those who feel she and Hall moved quickly with their romance by writing, "Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is." It seems Haack has since edited the caption to removed her comment and only include a series of emojis.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Shotzi Deletes Controversial Tweet Following Backlash

As noted earlier this week, musical artist “Meatloaf” (Michael Lee Aday) passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday night, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. One rising WWE SmackDown star, Shotzi, has been trending online due to a tweet she posted in wake of the artist’s passing. In it, she makes a joke about eating meatloaf as her dinner the night before he died.
WWE
Popculture

Kate Middleton Debuts Hair Change After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Bebe Rexha shares emotional video about body image struggles: ‘I don’t feel good in my skin’

Fans are sending messages of support to Bebe Rexha after the singer spoke candidly about her current struggles with body image.On Monday, the singer, 32, emotionally opened up about how recent weight gain is impacting her confidence in a video shared to TikTok.In the clip, which Rexha captioned: “Honest update,” she began by acknowledging that it is the holiday season and she is supposed to be “merry,” before revealing that she is struggling because she thinks she is the “heaviest” weight she’s ever been.“I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother reveals the random places where toddler son falls asleep: ‘The dog is babysitting’

A parenting TikToker has captured some of the strange places their baby falls asleep, with viewers amused by the toddler’s interesting choices for a nap. In a TikTok video posted last October, the mother, who goes by the username @coenreign20, showed her baby, Coen, peacefully sleeping in some unconventional locations. The text at the start of the clip reads: “Our son falls asleep in the most random places.”The video began with a clip of Coen sleeping on top of Mavis, the family’s dog, with Mavis appearing oblivious to the extra weight from Coen as she could be seen continuing to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Reportedly Arrested After California DUI Stop

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter was reportedly "secretly" arrested for a DUI back in August. According to Radar Online, who obtained the details from Monterey CHP, 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody on Aug. 7 after blowing over the legal limit in California. According to Radar, no drugs were found...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy