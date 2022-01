Should Washington trade for Eric Hosmer if it means bolstering the farm system?. Despite the recent firesale where the Nationals acquired 12 prospects, their farm system still has a ways to go. As of August, MLB Pipeline had their farm ranked 20th in the league. Recently the Nationals signed Christian Vaquero in international free agency and the 2022 MLB draft will help further boost the farm, but Washington can still make some moves to further bolster it.

