Vistas Media Acquisition (VMAC) Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Anghami Inc.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU) today announced that on January 11, 2022, the Company was notified by the Listing Qualifications department (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Staff had determined to delist the Company's securities unless the Company timely requested a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Staff's determination was based upon its conclusion that the Company is a "public shell" as that term is defined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101 as the result of the Company's sale of substantially all of its assets on December 30, 2021, as well as the Company's failure to timely file its interim balance sheet and income statement for the period ended June 30, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company filed its interim balance sheet and income statement for the period ended June 30, 2021 with the SEC on January 11, 2022, and has therefore regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2).

