Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) Shareholders Vote to Approve Merger with System1

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) announced that its stockholders voted today to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), whereby Casper will be acquired by certain subsidiaries of Durational Consumer SPV IV, LP (the “Durational Vehicle”), an investment vehicle managed by Durational Capital Management, LP. According to the preliminary results announced at Casper’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, approximately 69.5% of the vote represented by Casper’s outstanding stock were voted in favor of the Merger Agreement. The final voting results of the Special Meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, will be filed as part of Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO