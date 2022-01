The Consumer Federation of America an advocacy group says though customers get 10 percent discounts for being loyal over time their premium has gone up maybe 25% to 30% because they don’t’ shop. In industry terms it’s called price optimization and it’s illegal in some states. To avoid it experts suggest to shop once a year. And bundling your insurance can save you up to 35%, or on average $750 a year. And if you have a teen driver, and they make good grades, submitting a report card also gets you a small discount.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO