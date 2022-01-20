ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton's Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally will return to traditional August dates in 2022

By Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
One of the Binghamton area's most popular festivals will return to its familiar August time slot this year.

Organizers of the annual Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally, a summertime staple in Broome County for 38 years, announced the 2022 event will be held Aug. 5 through 7 at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

The 2020 festival was delayed and then scrubbed entirely due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event returned in 2021, but was held in October because of scheduling conflicts in August and September.

The change back to summer will allow the festival to fall in line with all of the other events and allow returning craft and food vendors to get back on their normal dates, organizers said.

The August time frame will also provide much better conditions for hot air balloon pilots to perform, and to work with the schedule of the New Jersey Lottery Balloon Festival, which takes place the weekend before.

Most pilots who come to Binghamton also attend that event, Spiedie Fest officials said.

Another bonus of keeping the original August weekend is a better opportunity to bring quality music and talents to the city, since many big artists only tour outdoors until Labor Day, organizers said.

The 2021 festival featured live music headlined by the band Barenaked Ladies.

Last year's balloon rally featured more than 20 hot air balloons operated by pilots who come in from all over the country for the show.

Spiedie Fest also offers a variety of vendors providing both manufactured and handmade goods and wares, along with food vendors.

The event, which started as a small spiedie-cooking contest in 1984, also features rides and a car show, and a spiedie-cooking competition is still an important attraction.

Spiedie Fest in recent years has averaged between 75,000 and 80,000 visitors over the three-day weekend, according to organizer Dave Pessagno.

For more information about the annual event, go to spiediefest.com.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray.

