Area news in brief for Jan. 21

STARK PARKS – Stark County Park District Board of Park Commissioners plans a special meeting at 9 a.m. Jan. 26 at Akron Canton Airport, second floor meeting room, 5400 Lauby Road NW. The meeting will involve the board recessing to executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee or official.

KNOX FINANCES – The annual financial report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, for Knox Township is now complete and may be viewed at the office of the fiscal officer.

CANCER SUPPORT – Salem Regional Medical Center plans a Cancer Support Group meeting at 3 p.m. Feb. 9 in SRMC’s Oncology Conference Room. Speaker will be Pastor Bob Rowley, SRMC chaplain, discussing the importance of hope and encouragement while facing the challenges of a cancer journey. The free group is open to anyone in cancer treatment and cancer survivors. Sessions are led by SRMC’s licensed oncology social worker June Semer, and offer education and emotional support for people with any type of cancer. Attendees should check in at the Oncology Department front desk before entering the meeting. Registration is required. For questions and to RSVP, call Semer at 330-332-7677.