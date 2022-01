Juniper Holiday + Home, an upscale short-term vacation rental property owner and operator, announces plans to expand its portfolio of homes by the end of summer 2022. Founded in July 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juniper Holiday + Home plans to approximately double its properties this year alone, accounting for 100% growth for the company. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Juniper Holiday + Home acquires and repositions ​top-end homes and condos located in the most desirable vacation markets. Recognizing the collective adoption of short-term rentals as the accommodation of choice, Juniper Holiday + Home was conceived and set out to provide leisure and business travelers with luxury home accommodations coupled with exceptional service, design, and comfort. Juniper Holiday + Home currently owns and operates 11 homes, totaling a real estate portfolio of $8,700,000, all within close proximity to premier amenities and nature-filled getaways with plenty of nearby winter and summer activities to choose from.

