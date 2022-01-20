ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Close To Home Thursday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 01/20/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnxjG_0drHKRBv00

Have you enjoyed the winter weather? If not, summer time is only a few months away!

Unfortunately, the bitter temperatures are sticking around for awhile with our lows being in the upper to mid teens for the evening.

Nashville – 19

Clarksville – 16

Murfreesboro – 18

Columbia – 19

Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter. Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.

Find your Close to Home(SM) news, weather, events and more by using our interactive map.

For up to date traffic conditions find your Close To Home live traffic map below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
CBS News

Actress Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. has died at 26: "Our family is devastated at the deepest level"

Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Readywarn
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
2
Followers
80
Post
18
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy