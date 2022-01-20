ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Canadian Whiskey Awards Name A Crown Royal Whisky As Canada’s Best

By Hannah Kanik
thewhiskeywash.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine whisky experts recently named Crown Royal Noble Collection Winter Wheat as Canada’s best whisky and the Canadian whisky of the year at the twelfth annual Canadian Whisky Awards. More than 150 Canadian whiskies were tasted for the awards, and the Crown Royal variant took top awards for...

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Review: How Ocean Air and High Heat Shaped Jefferson’s Best Whiskey Yet

What we’re drinking: Jefferson’s OCEAN Voyage 24, the newest expression in the Jefferson’s OCEAN: Aged at Sea collection and one that’s taken on a unique new journey. Where it’s from: Jefferson’s Bourbon, a Kentucky distillery that’s been experimenting with the maturation process of whiskey for 25 years. With their Aged at Sea releases, matured bourbon (usually about 6-8 years old) is placed in small barrels and loaded onto special cargo ships; from there, the whiskey sails around the globe through different seasons, extreme temperature fluctuations and with a lot of agitation from the ocean.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Hunt & Gather Lot #2 Canadian Whisky 15 Years Old

During our inaugural coverage of Hunt & Gather I had been unaware that the “lot #1” indication on the label was more than just fanciful marketing. Hunt & Gather is indeed part of a series — and if lot #2 is any guide, they’re going to vary quite a bit, driven entirely by sourcing unique barrels. How much variety are we talking about? While H&G lot #1 was a 15 year old bourbon, lot #2 is a 15 year old Canadian whisky — a high-corn expression from “one of western Canada’s pioneering distilleries” (presumably Alberta).
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whisky Tasting#Canadian Whisky#Food Drink#Beverages#Red Letter#Canada Exclusive#Best Line Extension#Sippin Whisky Of#Black Velvet Original#Best Whisky Value#Canadian Club#Odd Society Spirits#Okanagan Spirits#Artisanal Distillery#Lifetime Achievement#Diageo Global Supply
Interior Design

Perkins&Will Takes Home a Best of Year Award for Nemesis Coffee in Vancouver, Canada

2021 Best of Year winner for Hospitality – Coffee Counter. Comprising 10 petals of CNC-cut laminated timber clad in cherry-hued composite-aluminum shingles, this pavilion, an existing structure by Perkins&Will, is round in plan. After leasing it, Nemesis Coffee contacted the firm to design the 2,000-square-foot interior. The space “always wanted to be a coffee house,” senior associate Rufina Wu suggests. But the fit-out required finesse. “With our strongly sculptural building, the inside had to reference the architecture—and complement it.” Hence the feature ceiling element in which fins of white fabric stretch from a central oculus out toward the perimeter. LED strips spill soft light through the diffusing textile vanes for an effect that’s organic and calming while also echoing the exterior petals. The muted materials palette—glass, stainless steel, pale woods—creates a warm environment even on the city’s grayest days. Faced with pandemic supply-chain hiccups, the firm relied on a hometown fabricator for the curved birch-plywood paneling and a circular high table, its center planted with a tree. A stainless-steel bar slices through the middle of the plan, dividing the seating from the kitchen and service areas. Above, a continuous glass divider modulates from clear (for display cases) to reflective (concealing restrooms). “It reveals exactly what should be revealed,” Wu says, “and hides the rest.”
HOME & GARDEN
manofmany.com

Forget Celebrity Whisky, Pharrell and NIGO Have Award Winning Sake in Their Sights

In a fashion world where collaborations cease to indicate levels of taste, the infamous Pharrell and NIGO duo is a welcome barometer for cool. With an innate ability to transcend culture and time in their creative process, the pair has created ‘moments’ in the fashion and hip-hop subcultures that will be remembered for decades to come. When they’re not designing the next big sneaker, menswear collection, or skincare routine they’re working on the next abstract collab in an overall effort to bring brand awareness to the HUMAN MADE label.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thewhiskeywash.com

Wonderland Distilling Offers Up An Apple Brandy Cask Finished Single Malt

Wonderland Distilling out of Michigan, with the stated mission of creating handcrafted spirits from local ingredients, has announced the release of its first-ever, distilled on-premise product—a limited-edition, single malt whiskey aged in apple brandy barrels. Wonderland’s new Single Malt Whiskey Aged in Apple Brandy Barrels, according to those behind...
MICHIGAN STATE
thewhiskeywash.com

Ramen Whiskey? Limited Release Portland Spirit Highlights A Zero-Waste Philosophy

Portland-based distillery Stone Barn Brandyworks partnered with noodle maker Umi Organic to make a spirit in the style of whiskey, actually made from the Portland company’s first batches of organic ramen noodles from back in 2015. Four years ago, Stone Barn’s Head Distiller Andy Garrison reached out to CEO...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Drinks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thewhiskeywash.com

George Remus Bourbon Releases Remus Repeal Reserve Collector’s Box Set

To celebrate January’s National Bootlegger’s Day, the team at George Remus Bourbon developed a collection of spirits highlighting some of its elite bourbon offerings … the Limited-Release Remus Repeal Reserve Collector’s Box Set. The collection of limited-release bourbons is housed in a false-front book set meant...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Column: These 5 New Distilleries From Around The World Represent A New Wave of Whisky

Over the last few years, a new whisky wave has built up force. New distilleries all over the world are being established, and many of their first releases have become available within the last year. They benefit from a democratization of distilling knowledge. As a result, the quality of the spirit distilled and subsequently matured is excellent, no matter the country it is being produced in.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Bushmills Adds To Single Malt Range, Designates New Master Blender

Bushmills recently announced the permanent release of Bushmills 12 Year Old Single Malt Whiskey, an expression that’s the marriage of two Irish single malts matured for at least 11 years in Oloroso sherry and bourbon barrels, then finished in Marsala wine casks. Bushmills 12 Year Old comes to the...
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Crown Royal Noble Collection Winter Wheat

Crown Royal managed to squeeze in yet another addition to its limited release Noble Collection before the end of 2021. For this, the sixth release in the series, Crown went a bit off script, bottling a wheat whiskey of unspecified age made with 51% winter wheat, 39% corn, and 10% malted barley — instead of the usual rye.
LIFESTYLE
thewhiskeywash.com

Buzzard’s Roost Introduces New Toasted French Oak Bourbon

Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey recently announced a limited release Toasted French Oak Bourbon. Similar in style and innovation to their award-winning Toasted Barrel Rye, Co-founder and Master Blender Jason Brauner selected a five-year-old double-barreled Indiana bourbon for finishing in a toasted barrel. But there’s a twist … instead of traditional...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years Emerges After 5 Decades Of Slumber

Scotland’s The GlenDronach distillery has a long Scotch whisky making history behind this storied brand, founded back in 1826. It has now debuted its oldest and rarest bottling to date, taking the form of a five decades old expression distilled in 1971. The new The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years,...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Jameson Irish Whiskey Releases New Jameson Orange

Jameson Irish Whiskey has unveiled a new flavored expression, Jameson Orange, to the US market. The new addition is a unique twist on the traditional whiskey. It combines the finest triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey with natural orange flavor. It is bottled at 30% ABV and has a whiskey forward taste with a “subtle sweetness,” the distillery said.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Penelope Bourbon Debuts A 13 Year American Light Whiskey

There’s nothing light about American Light Whiskey, and Penelope Bourbon is looking to prove that with a recent new addition to their Founders Reserve Series. Penelope’s 13-year-old American Light Whiskey was distilled from corn at 189.5 proof and bottled at 134 proof back in 2008 by Seagrams Indiana (now MGP).
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Best Sparkling Water for Your Whisky Highball

We are living in the golden age of sparkling water. At my grocery store, the seltzer section is now larger than the cola section, and growing more vast by the day. Condensation-coated cans of Pamplemousse La Croix and Black Cherry Polar Seltzer are now easier to find in most offices than a single sheet of paper.
DRINKS
New Haven Register

Charlotte Cornfield Is Canada’s Best-Kept Secret

Charlotte Cornfield still remembers the first time her music made someone cry. The Canadian singer-songwriter was sitting in a backyard trampoline with her high school friends when she was encouraged to sing a song she’d recently written. Cornfield obliged, treating her friends to a song about a boy she’d met over the summer she was sure she’d fallen in love with. It was called “Young and Tall.”
WORLD
aithority.com

NICE Actimize ActOne Awarded Inaugural “Best Case Management Solution” Honors By The Canadian RegTech Association

The award highlights NICE Actimize ActOne Case Management solution’s innovation and customer service in a very competitive field. NICE Actimize, a NICE business, was named the category winner for “Best Case Management Solution” in the inaugural Canadian RegTech Association (CRTA) awards competition announced recently by the CRTA’s Board of Directors in partnership with Ernst & Young (EY) Canada. The CRTA, a non-profit association dedicated to collaboration to solve regulatory challenges, announced the award as part of its recent event, “The Innovation Game: Adopting RegTech in a Digital Age.”
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy