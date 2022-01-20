ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy from Fox Business

Cover picture for the articleI'm so excited to have Kennedy on the show. She's probably the single most prominent libertarian in...

Biden Gets His Best Polling News of 2022 From … Fox News?

President Joe Biden woke up, Sunday morning, to his best polling news in quite some time. And it came from a rather unlikely source: Fox News. The network’s new survey, out Sunday, gave the president a 47 percent job approval rating. According to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of all presidential approval polls, that number is several points higher than any other survey released in the past month, and more than five points higher than Biden’s current average of 41.9 percent. Forty-seven percent matches the number Biden received in the most recent Fox News poll, released last month.
'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
What happened to Whoopi Goldberg on The View?

This week, fans have been worried about Grammy-award-winning legend, Whoopi Goldberg, after she was absent from her usual spot as a host on The View. Back in December Whoopi called in sick for the recording of the show which was due to be released in the New Year. Her co-hots Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro were present but Whoopi’s absence didn’t go unnoticed.
Tucker Carlson likens vaccine mandates to Nazi medical experiments

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has compared the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates to medical experiments conducted by Nazi Germany. During an interview with anti-vaxxer Dr Robert Malone on Friday, Mr Carlson said, “I thought that we had a kind of consensus”. “I mean, after watching what the imperial Japanese army and the Nazis did in their medical experiments, I thought that American physicians agreed that compulsory medical care was unethical, it was immoral and it could never be imposed on anyone. When did we forget that?” he added. “Apparently about a year ago, I think yesterday, was when we...
Fox Business Anchor Liz Claman Tests Positive for Covid-19

TVNewser has learned that Fox Business anchor Liz Claman tested positive for Covid-19. Claman confirmed the news via a spokesperson. The veteran TV newser was last seen on her daily FBN show, The Claman Countdown, on Wednesday. Cheryl Casone is guest-hosting the show on Tuesday. FBN:AM co-anchor Lauren Simonetti guest-hosted Monday, and on Thursday and Friday of last week.
