Kennedy from Fox Business

President Joe Biden woke up, Sunday morning, to his best polling news in quite some time. And it came from a rather unlikely source: Fox News. The network’s new survey, out Sunday, gave the president a 47 percent job approval rating. According to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregation of all presidential approval polls, that number is several points higher than any other survey released in the past month, and more than five points higher than Biden’s current average of 41.9 percent. Forty-seven percent matches the number Biden received in the most recent Fox News poll, released last month.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO