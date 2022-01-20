Tennessee man arrested after nude pictures of girls ages 8-11 found on his phone, sheriff says

Randy Dannis Mug Randy Dannis is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office. (Tipton County Sheriff's Office)

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A convicted rapist is back in jail after nude photos of young girls were found on his cell phone, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that 53-year-old Randy Dannis of Brighton, Tennessee, who was convicted of statutory rape in a 1991 case, was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities received a tip on Saturday that there were nude pictures of the girls on Dannis’ phone and were given Dannis’ phone by the tipster.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said that they determined the phone did belong to Dannis and had pictures of the girls, ages 8, 9 and 11, on it. The girls were photographed nude without their knowledge, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

In an interview with local law enforcement and federal investigators, the sheriff’s office said that Dannis confessed to his role in the crime.

Dannis was formally charged and held on a $100,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

