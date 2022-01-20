Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates want city to improve transit infrastructure

Americans spend $81 billion on their bikes every year, according to Bicycle Guider.



One local advocacy group wants the city of Sacramento to spend a fraction of that improving transit infrastructure so that biking can be a tool to help meet the city’s climate change goals.

Deb Banks, the president of Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates, joined Sonseeahray to explain how that might work and why they’re circulating a petition about this for the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.