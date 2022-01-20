ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates want city to improve transit infrastructure

By Sonseeahray Tonsall, Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wCTj_0drHIhIF00

Americans spend $81 billion on their bikes every year, according to Bicycle Guider.

One local advocacy group wants the city of Sacramento to spend a fraction of that improving transit infrastructure so that biking can be a tool to help meet the city’s climate change goals.

Deb Banks, the president of Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates, joined Sonseeahray to explain how that might work and why they’re circulating a petition about this for the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

City purchases 102 acres in South Sacramento for affordable housing, homeless services

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Sacramento has purchased a large, vacant property in South Sacramento that is planned to have a variety of uses, including affordable housing, city leaders announced Friday. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Councilmember Mai Vang came together for the official announcement, saying the underdeveloped 102-acre property at 3100 Meadowview Road was bought […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified to give every student 5 N95 or KF94 masks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District on Friday said it will give every student in its district five N95 or KF94 masks.  According to the district, it was able to secure enough N95 masks to begin giving them to middle schools and high schools on Monday, Jan. 24.  “This distributional challenge—to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

COVID therapeutics in limited supply throughout Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With so much COVID-19 concern out there, a lot of families are interested in the therapeutic drugs that are available to control the virus. For those confronting mild to moderate symptoms, there are oral therapeutics that can help. One works through monoclonal antibodies, which can serve to detect and purify the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Sports
Local
California Traffic
FOX40

Local families react to proposed child vaccine consent bill

STOCKTON, Calif, (KTXL) — A new proposed bill in the California Legislature would allow children to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without their parents permission.  State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, proposed Senate Bill 866 on Thursday. If passed, the bill would mean children from 12 to 17 years old could get any vaccine, including ones […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Wineries, farms eligible for last-ditch California insurance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Napa wineries and others hard-hit by massive wildfires in California’s wine country and elsewhere will soon be able to tap into the state’s insurance plan of last resort, officials said Friday. Hundreds of farmers, ranchers, wine growers and other outdoor businesses that were previously ineligible for coverage will be eligible starting […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Gov. Newsom vows state help in cracking down on LA rail theft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is promising statewide coordination as law enforcement and prosecutors go after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The governor on Thursday joined a cleanup crew from the state Department of Transportation […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Bike#Americans#Bicycle Guider
FOX40

Sacramento health officials say COVID-19 cases appear to be slowing down

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County health officials on Thursday said they are starting to see a plateau of new COVID-19 cases.  Health department leaders in Sacramento County said the number of daily cases is still extremely high and hospitals remain overwhelmed.  “There are indications that we are hitting a plateau,” Public Health Officer Dr. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California water districts will get more supply than planned

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Last month’s wet winter storms led California officials on Thursday to announce they’ll release more water than initially planned from state storage to local agencies that provide water for 27 million people and vast swaths of farmland. The Department of Water Resources now plans to give water districts 15% of what […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento County residents asked to avoid emergency services for mild COVID symptoms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County Public Health officials continue to urge residents to refrain from using emergency services unless they are in need of life-saving treatment as ambulances wait hours outside local hospitals. SCPH said that those who have mild symptoms related to COVID-19, such as a cough or sore throat, should treat themselves […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
FOX40

California jobless rate dips half-percentage point to 6.5%

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate dipped a half-percentage point in December as the most populous state added 50,700 nonfarm jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation’s 199,000 job growth for the month, according to new data released Friday. The state has now regained nearly 72% of the 2.7 million jobs […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears.
CHARITIES
FOX40

California Assembly could vote on state-run health care bill next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The effort to eliminate private health insurance and establish a state-run health care program for California residents moved forward at the State Capitol on Thursday.  Expanding access to health care is an issue that has united Democrats, but what is keeping them at odds is how to do it.  Gov. Gavin […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento County: Hundreds of personal records exposed in data breach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of records containing personal information of Sacramento County residents were exposed in a phishing attack last year, the county said.  Sacramento County said 2,096 protected health information and 816 personal identifiable records were exposed during a cyber attack on June 22, 2021. The extent of the breach was not known […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy