The Greene County Historical Society is bringing history to life this weekend with a free concert. “Dig it! The Music of the 1950s, ‘60s & ‘70s” is modeled after the successful first in person event that the historical society held last year, after being shut down for all of 2020 due to the pandemic. Historical Society member Chuck Offenburger talks about the initial event that focused on locally donated items from Greene County residents to the exhibit that is still on display at the historical museum.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO