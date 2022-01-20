ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Single Drunk Female' ﻿star Sofia Black-D'Elia on why the show is universally relatable

By Danielle Long, Jason Nathanson
ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Single Drunk Female" tells the story of Samantha Fink, a 20-something alcoholic realizing things are spiraling out of control. Star Sofia Black-D'Elia said everyone can relate to the premise. "We are all touched by addiction in some way or another," the 30-year-old actress, who plays Sam in the Freeform...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: Lifetime’s ‘Single Black Female’ [starring Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin, & K. Michelle]

Lifetime’s forthcoming thriller, ‘Single Black Female,’ provides an updated take on the age old adage: “with friends like these who needs enemies?”. Starring Raven Goodwin, Amber Riley, and K. Michelle, the film chronicles the plight of a talk show host (Goodwin) trying to save herself from an obsessive assistant (Riley) who envies her celebrity.
MOVIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Drunk Female' star confronts her triggers

As played by Sofia Black-D'Elia (“The Mick,” “Project Almanac”) in the Freeform comedy “Single Drunk Female,” premiering Thursday, she's a 20-something who lost her job with a New York media company and gained legal trouble after a vodka-fueled run-in with her boss. Forced to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daisy Gardner
Person
Ally Sheedy
fangirlish.com

‘Single Drunk Female’ 1×01 Photos: ‘Pilot’

We love a dramedy and Freeform makes some television that we love. So yes, we’re going to watch what looks to be a finding your story – kinda. The photos for the pilot of Single Drunk Female are below. Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily...
TV SERIES
Democrat-Herald

Worth Watching: Another ‘Ghost’ Emerges, ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Women’ Finale, Ed and Randall’s ‘True Story’

CBS’ hit comedy Ghosts introduces a new spirit when Hetty’s philandering husband emerges from a secret vault. Freeform’s Single Drunk Female follows a 20something on the rocky road to recovery. ABC’s Women of the Movement historical docudrama reaches its inspiring conclusion. Sitcom veterans Ed Helms and Randall Park interpret true stories with whimsical recreations.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Elmo#Abc Audio#Aa
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega, Director Abi Damaris Corbin on the Making of Sundance Feature ‘892’: “It Was Nonstop”

892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017. The 33-year-old father suffered from PTSD and was frustrated that his disability checks — totaling $892 — were being withheld by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 21, with The Hollywood Reporter review praising lead actor John Boyega’s “ability to reflect, with poise and command, the competing, often incongruent layers of a man most of us will never know.” Boyega joined the project after Jonathan Majors, who was originally...
MOVIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20: 'Single Drunk Female' debuts on Freeform

“Single Drunk Female” (9 and 9:30 p.m., Freeform) stars Sofia Black-D’Elia as 20-something alcoholic Sam, first seen self-sabotaging her enviable gig at a Manhattan media firm. A violent altercation lands her in the criminal justice system, which sends her to an institution and then back home to the...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Single Drunk Female’ Cast and Producers on the Comedy, the Characters, and AA

Executive producer Simone Finch (The Conners) drew on her personal battle with alcoholism when creating the new comedy Single Drunk Female, debuting on Freeform on January 20, 2022. The half-hour comedy follows Samantha (Sofia Black-D’Elia), a 20-something with a drinking problem and a life that’s falling apart. Samantha’s just lost her job at a New York media company as the series kicks off, and that’s just the beginning of her problems. She’s forced to move back in with her mom (Ally Sheedy) and her new job at a grocery store is definitely not as glamourous as writing quizzes for a popular media outlet.
TV & VIDEOS
Goldsboro News-Argus

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvseriesfinale.com

Single Drunk Female: Season One Viewer Votes

Is her hometown what Samantha needs for recovery in the first season of the Single Drunk Female TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Single Drunk Female is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Single Drunk Female here.
TV SERIES
The Press

GLOBAL STAR SOFIA CARSON IS MADE TO BE LOUD

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofia Carson is louder than ever! The chart-topping singer, songwriter, actress, and activist unveils her female empowerment anthem "LOUD" today, along with the breathtakingly bold music video. Get "LOUD" – HERE via Hollywood Records. Watch the music video – HERE. "LOUD"...
CELEBRITIES
fox5atlanta.com

Stars talk Georgia-filmed series “Single Drunk Female”

ATLANTA - The holidays may have come and gone, but cable network Freeform is still in the gift-giving mode, premiering its new comedy series "Single Drunk Female" with back-to-back episodes tonight. "Single Drunk Female" stars Sofia Black-D’Elia (previously seen on the FOX comedy "The Mick") as Samantha, a young alcoholic...
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Who Stars In 'Single Drunk Female'? Meet The Cast of Freeform's New Show!

Single Drunk Female is the latest comedy series on Freeform and it premieres TONIGHT (January 20)!. The new show follows 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink, who, after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Single Drunk Female: A Pretty Mess (Season 1 Episodes 1-2)

Freeform’s newest comedy, Single Drunk Female is charming and funny, in a “glad that’s not me” kind of way. While the network doesn’t have too many original series, they have developed a reputation for creating content perfect for Gen-Z and Millennials alike. With its two-episode...
TV SERIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

Ally Sheedy returns on 'Single Drunk Female'

There are good titles, bad titles and series titles that almost dare you to watch them. Include “Single Drunk Female” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) among the latter. Sofia Black-D’Elia stars as 20-something alcoholic Sam, first seen self-sabotaging her enviable gig at a Manhattan media firm....
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy