Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim spoke with the media following the Orange's loss at Duke. Boeheim: "We got off to a really bad start. Then we played pretty well for a good period of time. They're very good defensively, and they made us take some hard shots. But we had some good open looks in the first half. Two for sixteen, we have to make some of those shots. This is the first game in the league that we just haven't been there. Duke's very good. At the end of the day, we have to make some of those shots and we just couldn't. I think that was the difference. They're a really good team. If we make some of those shots we can keep it much closer, but they're good. They played well. Baker came in and gave them some threes. They're just better than us today, for sure."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO