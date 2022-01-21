ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains

By Lisa Richwine
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zp7FR_0drHIAMO00

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc dashed hopes for a quick rebound after forecasting weak first-quarter subscriber growth on Thursday, sending shares sinking nearly 20% and wiping away most of its remaining pandemic-fueled gains from 2020.

The world's largest streaming service projected it would add 2.5 million customers from January through March, less than half of the 5.9 million analysts had forecast, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Netflix tempered its growth expectations, citing the late arrival of anticipated content, such as the second season of "Bridgerton" and the Ryan Reynolds time-travel movie "The Adam Project."

Shares of Netflix plummeted nearly 20% to $408.13 in after-hours trading. Competitor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), which has staked its future on building a strong streaming business, saw its shares sink 4%. Streaming device Roku Inc (ROKU.O) fell 5%.

Nasdaq futures dropped almost 1%, showing traders expect the tech-heavy index to open lower on Friday.

Netflix added 8.3 million customers from October to December, when it released a heavy lineup of new programming including the star-studded movies "Red Notice" and "Don't Look Up" and a new season of "The Witcher." Industry analysts had projected 8.4 million.

The company's global subscriber total at the end of 2021 reached 221.8 million.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said it believed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic hardships in several parts of the world like Latin America may have kept subscriber growth from rebounding to levels seen before the pandemic.

COVID "created a lot of bumpiness" that made it hard to project subscriber numbers, "but all the fundamentals of the business are pretty solid," Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said in a post-earnings video interview.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.33, crushing analyst consensus estimates of 82 cents. Revenue hit $7.71 billion, in line with estimates.

Netflix last week raised prices in its biggest market, the United States and Canada, where analysts say growth is stagnating, and is now looking for growth overseas.

The company rode a roller coaster during the pandemic, with steep growth early in 2020 when people were staying home and movie theaters were closed, followed by a slowdown in 2021. Netflix picked up more than 36 million customers in 2020, and 18.2 million in 2021.

Netflix's subscriber growth in 2022 had been expected to stabilize and return to the pace logged before the pandemic, when it added 27.9 million subscribers in 2019, analysts say. The company's upcoming slate includes new installments of "Ozark" and "Stranger Things" and a three-part Kanye West documentary.

"The pandemic lockdowns pulled forward tons of demand and it is taking longer than expected to normalize," said Pivotal Research analyst Jeff Wlodarczak.

Competitors including Disney and AT&T Inc's (T.N) HBO Max, are pouring billions into creating new programming to grab a share of the streaming market.

Netflix said competition "may be affecting our marginal growth some," but added that it was still growing in every country where new streaming options have launched.

"Even in a world of uncertainty and increasing competition, we’re optimistic about our long-term growth prospects as streaming supplants linear entertainment around the world," Netflix said in its shareholder letter.

In their video interview, executives sought to reassure investors that Netflix's long-term prospects were bright. Sarandos said the service had not seen a decline in customer engagement or retention and he projected the switch to streaming from traditional television would continue to open opportunities worldwide. The stock remained down nearly 20%.

"The pace of the migration may be a little hard to call from time to time when there are kind of very global events or even local conditions," Sarandos said, "But it's absolutely happening. There's no question of that."

The company is looking for new ways to attract customers including with mobile video games. Netflix said it released 10 games in 2021, was pleased with the early reception and would expand its gaming portfolio in 2022.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Ted Sarandos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forecasting#Hbo Max#Video Game#Netflix Inc#Refinitiv Ibes#Walt Disney Co#Roku Inc
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Stock Drops Sharply After Downgrades on Weaker Subscriber Outlook

It rained downgrades for Netflix’s stock across Wall Street on Friday as analysts commented on what was widely seen as a disappointing first-quarter subscriber outlook. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, the stock was down more than 22 percent to $392.82, giving the global streamer a market capitalization of $174 billion. “Tougher From Here,” was the title of Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne’s report, in which he cut his rating on the stock from “overweight” to “equal weight” and slashed his price target from $700 to $450. “Our prior view assumed that as content investments rebounded post-pandemic, net additions would as well,”...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
AFP

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers. The market punishment was immediate, with shares of the California streaming giant losing some 20 percent in after-hours trading.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Netflix fails to reach its growth forecast, stocks suddenly plummet

Netflix investors haven't been happy with the company and its recently announced 2021 final quarter report. The Verge reports that Netflix has failed to meet its forecast for subscriber count for the last quarter of 2021, and this has caused its stocks to plummet by a staggering 20%. Netflix's report...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix stock plunges nearly 20 per cent amid subscriber growth worries

Netflix’s stock price plunged over 19 per cent after the streaming service reported weak first-quarter subscriber growth.The California-based entertainment company announced it had added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period in 2021, or around 200,000 fewer than management had forecast. While acknowledging the competition is having “marginal” effects on its growth in its quarterly shareholder letter, Netflix emphasised its service is still thriving in every country where it’s available.Besides releasing its fourth-quarter results on Thursday (20 January), Netflix also projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers during the first three months of this year – well below analysts'...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy