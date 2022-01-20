ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix misses subscriber addition estimates as pandemic pull eases, competition intensifies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Thursday reported fewer-than-expected subscriber additions for the fourth quarter, highlighting the video-streaming pioneer’s struggles to attract users as pandemic restrictions ease and competition amps up.

The company said it added 8.28 million subscribers in the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average had expected additions of 8.39 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Netflix (NFLX) Q4 Earnings Beat, User Growth Misses Estimates

NFLX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.2% and the company’s guidance of 80 cents. The figure increased 11.8% year over year. Revenues of $7.71 billion increased 16% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 0.09%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Netflix drags down Nasdaq

Stocks opened mostly lower Friday, on track for a hefty weekly loss as the Nasdaq Composite pushes deeper into correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.2%, to 34,772, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,477. The Nasdaq was down 0.2% at 14,126, bringing it down more than 5% for the week. The Nasdaq earlier this week entered correction territory, falling more than 10% from its record high set in November. Shares of Netflix Inc. helped weigh on the Nasdaq in Friday's session, slumping 20% after delivering a disappointing quarterly report.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Heartland Express matches profit expectations but misses on revenue amid 'extremely challenging' hiring environment

Trucking company Heartland Express Inc. reported Thursday fourth-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that fell short, amid an "extremely challenging" environment for hiring and retaining drivers. Net income rose to $20.3 million, or 26 cents a share, from $17.7 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus was 26 cents. Revenue fell 4.9% to $148.1 million, below the FactSet consensus of $152.8 million. Operating expenses declined 7.9% to $121.6 million, as salaries, wages and benefits costs fell 6.8% to $59.6 million. The company said it implemented "creative compensation packages and driving opportunities" to better attract and retain drivers. For 2022, the company expects demand to remain strong, and increasing costs to lift freight rates throughout the year as supply chain challenges are expected to continue. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has lost 4.9% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has tacked on 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 1.6%.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Refinitiv#Ibes
AFP

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers. The market punishment was immediate, with shares of the California streaming giant losing some 20 percent in after-hours trading.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.48% to $508.25 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Netflix Inc. closed $192.74 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
Advertising Age

Netflix subscriber forecast falls short of expectations

Netflix Inc. expects to add just 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, falling short of Wall Street’s estimates and suggesting the streaming giant is entering a new phase of slower growth in 2022. The shares fell in extended trading. The streaming giant signed up 8.28 million customers in the fourth...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Netflix stock plunges nearly 20 per cent amid subscriber growth worries

Netflix’s stock price plunged over 19 per cent after the streaming service reported weak first-quarter subscriber growth.The California-based entertainment company announced it had added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period in 2021, or around 200,000 fewer than management had forecast. While acknowledging the competition is having “marginal” effects on its growth in its quarterly shareholder letter, Netflix emphasised its service is still thriving in every country where it’s available.Besides releasing its fourth-quarter results on Thursday (20 January), Netflix also projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers during the first three months of this year – well below analysts'...
STOCKS
740thefan.com

Netflix misses subscriber target, offers weak forecast

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Netflix Inc fell short of Wall Street forecasts for new subscribers at the end of last year and offered a weaker-than-expected forecast for early 2022 as rivals amped up the competition in the battle for streaming television viewers. The world’s largest streaming service added 8.3...
TV & VIDEOS
Investor's Business Daily

Netflix Misses Its Fourth-Quarter Subscriber Target

Internet television network Netflix (NFLX) late Thursday edged analyst expectations for new subscribers in the fourth quarter but missed its own target. Netflix stock fell in extended trading. The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company added 8.28 million new subscribers in the December quarter. Analysts had expected 8.23 million new subscribers, according...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Netflix Tops 222 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Narrowly Missing Q4 Forecast

After a groundbreaking Q3, Netflix‘s subscriber growth slowed things down in Q4 of 2021. The streaming giant announced their 2021 Q4 numbers today, just missing forecasts for their subscriber growth made by both Wall Street and themselves. In the fourth quarter, Netflix added 8.3 million subscribers, missing the 8.5 million forecast that was projected while still topping 222 million subscribers total.
TV & VIDEOS
WISH-TV

Netflix shares tank 20% on weak subscriber outlook

(CNN) — Netflix‘s stock fell as much as 20% in after-hours trading due to a bad outlook for its future growth. Netflix now has 221.8 million subscribers globally. It added 8.2 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported Thursday. That number slightly missed the...
STOCKS
CharlotteObserver.com

Netflix Stock Plunges On Weak Subscriber Growth Outlook As Competition Bites

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report shares plunged lower Friday, potentially erasing $45 billion from its market value, following a weaker-than-expected outlook for subscriber growth and the first suggestion that increased competition is affecting its ability to attract new users to its streaming platform. Netflix said it added 8.28...
TV & VIDEOS
invezz.com

Netflix disappoints ‘big time’ on guidance for subscriber growth

Netflix forecasts 2.5 million net new subscribers in Q1 versus the FactSet consensus of 5.8 million. CFRA's Tuna Amobi says the long-term secular growth story for Netflix remains intact. Shares of the streaming behemoth tanked more than 10% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) slid...
TV & VIDEOS
Financial Times

Netflix warning on subscriber growth sends stock plummeting

Netflix warned subscriber growth would slow substantially in the first quarter, sending its stock price down by nearly 20 per cent in late trading on Thursday in the latest instance of investors dumping shares in companies that thrived during the pandemic. The streaming company projected it would add just 2.5m...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy