After being closed for three years, a heritage Rockland restaurant has announced that it will be re-opening this summer. According to an article in the Bangor Daily News, The Pearl, which sits on a pier in Rockland Harbor and provides diners with amazing views, was last open in the summer of 2018. At that time, it was operated by Rockland native Larry Reed. Recently, Reed announced that he was stepping back in to run the restaurant.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO