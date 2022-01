A new iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner is coming soon. The North Carolina-based sneaker store Sole Priorities shared a first look on Instagram at the Kanye West-designed sneaker in the unreleased “Stone Carbon” makeup. The latest imagery shows the silhouette donning a predominantly black knit upper but is offset by a brown ankle collar and at the midfoot. The shoe’s standout design element is the slip-on design, which allows fans to wear the sneaker without the need for shoelaces. Additional details include the shoe size stamped by the ankle collar while indents appear at the center of the midsole. Rounding...

