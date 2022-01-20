ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Tesla Driver Using AutoPilot Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tesla driver has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after they ran a red light while the vehicle was in Autopilot mode and t-boned another car, killing two people. Los Angeles County prosecutors filed charges against the 27-year-old driver, Kevin Riad Aziz, back in October, however the charges were only brought...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Queens driver charged with manslaughter, was drunk when he crash and killed passenger: NYPD

A Queens driver was drunk when he crashed into a pole and a parked van, killing a woman in his passenger seat, and has been charged with manslaughter, cops said Sunday. Gilberto Cordova, 23, was allegedly drunkenly speeding down 112th Road in Jamaica in a Honda Accord with five passengers when he struck a pole near Guy R. Brewer Blvd. about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cordova then ...
QUEENS, NY
kbnd.com

Driver Arrested for Manslaughter and Drunk Driving

We have an update to the story about the woman who died in a Monday crash on Highway 361. According to Oregon State Police, 36-year-old Sergio Sanchez of Madras was arrested yesterday after his release from the hospital. He was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail for manslaughter and drunk driving. OSP said the initial investigation showed Sanchez crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a truck, driven by 60-year-old John Wallace of Metolius. Sanchez and Wallace were both taken to the hospital with injuries. A passenger in the truck, 56-year-old Anna Wallace suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
fordauthority.com

Charges Filed Against Tesla Autopilot User A Sign Of Things To Come

Most all major automakers are currently engaged in a race of sorts to develop and launch various types of hands-free driver-assist features. This includes Ford, which is on the cusp of launching BlueCruise, as well as Lincoln’s version, dubbed ActiveGlide. However, Tesla Autopilot was one of the very first such features to launch years ago, along with its Full Self-Driving software, though it’s worth noting that none of these systems have reached Level 4 or Level 5 autonomy, where a driver isn’t required to pay attention to what’s going on and be ready to intervene at any time. And that fact is on clear display as the very first person using Tesla Autopilot – or any hands-free driving assist feature, for that matter – has been charged with a felony following a fatal crash, according to the Associated Press.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

First felony charge against a Tesla driver who killed two while on Autopilot filed in a seminal moment for automated driving

Citing a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probe that identified a number of Tesla car incidents involving the Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control modes, the U.S. Government started a formal investigation into more than 765,000 Teslas back in August. At the time, the NHTSA singled out 11 crashes with emergency vehicles "where first responders have used flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards" when the Teslas were on Autopilot and the feature could have contributed to the crash. Now, however, we have the first felony charge against a Tesla driver involved in a deadly incident while his electric car was in Autopilot mode.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Phoenix Man Arrested For Vehicular Manslaughter In December Crash

Town of Volney, N.Y. - New York State Police have now arrested a Phoenix man for vehicular manslaughter after a crash last month. On December 27th, Troopers says Mathew Pelton had a blood alcohol level of .11, when the truck and trailer he was driving on County Route 6 in the Town of Volney, jackknifed and struck a vehicle driven by Robyn Sweeney of Fulton.
VOLNEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Gm#The Associated Press#Honda#Ap#Nhtsa#Super Cruise#Consumer Reports
WSMV

Driver charged with vehicular homicide after deadly crash on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The driver of a pick-up truck has been charged with vehicular homicide in a single-car crash that killed a passenger Tuesday. According to police, the crash occurred on Bell Road Sunday night. Police believe that the driver of the truck, 36-year-old Raymundo Gonzalez Garcia, lost control of the truck, causing it to slide on its side before crashing into a concrete wall on the bridge over Percy Priest Dam.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Nampa Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide and DUI

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and DUI after running a red light in Nampa early Wednesday morning and crashing into another car killing a 44-year-old man. Idaho State Police said Joshua Reyes, of Nampa, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. Reyes was headed south on 11th Avenue in a Chevrolet pickup at a high rate of speed when he allegedly ran a red light at 2nd Street S and struck a Subaru BRZ at around 12:32 a.m. The 44-year-old driver of the Subaru was killed, he was also from Nampa. The two vehicles ended up in a nearby business parking lot. Reyes was booked into the Canyon County Jail.
NAMPA, ID
kdal610.com

Duluth Fight Results In Manslaughter Charges

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of North 54th Avenue East around 12:50 a-m Saturday where a physical altercation resulted in the death of a 42 year old man. The victim was allegedly punched in the head by the 46...
DULUTH, MN
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy