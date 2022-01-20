Tesla Driver Using AutoPilot Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter

Most all major automakers are currently engaged in a race of sorts to develop and launch various types of hands-free driver-assist features. This includes Ford, which is on the cusp of launching BlueCruise, as well as Lincoln’s version, dubbed ActiveGlide. However, Tesla Autopilot was one of the very first such features to launch years ago, along with its Full Self-Driving software, though it’s worth noting that none of these systems have reached Level 4 or Level 5 autonomy, where a driver isn’t required to pay attention to what’s going on and be ready to intervene at any time. And that fact is on clear display as the very first person using Tesla Autopilot – or any hands-free driving assist feature, for that matter – has been charged with a felony following a fatal crash, according to the Associated Press.

